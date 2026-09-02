Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has launched Surety in France and named Stéphane Fauré as Head of Surety, France. Stéphane will lead BHSI's entry into the French surety market, building a customer-focused underwriting platform and developing surety solutions for brokers and customers across France.

"The launch of Surety in France is an important step in the continued expansion of BHSI's capabilities across Europe," said Louis Du Che, Country Manager, France, BHSI. "Stéphane's extensive surety experience, and deep knowledge of the French market make him an ideal leader for this new offering. With BHSI's strong balance sheet and global specialty insurance expertise, we are well positioned to deliver meaningful surety solutions and responsive service to brokers and customers in France."

Stéphane brings more than a decade of surety and guarantee experience, with leadership roles spanning business transformation, regional surety strategy, broker and bank relationships, product development, and leading teams focused on SME, mid-size, and large corporate segments.

BHSI's Surety team in France will focus on upper middle market and large corporate customers, with particular expertise in sectors such as infrastructure, construction, renewables, services, and other industries requiring specialized surety solutions.

Stéphane is based in BHSI's Paris office and can be reached at stephane.faure@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), is an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 4th Floor, The St Botolph Building 138 Houndsditch London EC3A 7AW, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, employer stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260903122494/en/

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