G-III Apparel Group, LTD.: Donna Karan New York Unveils Its Fall 2026 Campaign Featuring Kendall Jenner

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donna Karan New York has always been defined by two enduring muses: the woman and the city. One shapes the other. Together, they embody a spirit that is at once powerful and effortless, timeless and unmistakably modern.

The Fall 2026 campaign, photographed by Mert Alas, and starring Kendall Jenner, further strengthens this bond. For the first time since the brand's relaunch, the campaign unfolds across iconic New York City locations, where the city's energy, texture, and light become an extension of the collection itself.

The visual style references a late 1980s Donna Karan campaign photographed by Dennis Piel, that featured Rosemary McGrotha - expressing her inner thoughts inside a limousine coming into New York. That film, which felt remarkably ahead of its time, inspires this latest concept, where Kendall imagines she has New York City entirely to herself.

With the INXS track, Never Tear Us Apart, each scene is captured with cinematic richness. Appearing inside and outside the car, Kendall balances edge with glamour, revealing a femininity that is both direct and unmistakably Donna Karan. She describes what makes the city so compelling, for it is here that the possibilities seem limitless.

"Donna Karan has always embodied confidence and effortless sophistication, qualities I really connect with. Being a part of the Fall 2026 campaign felt like celebrating the energy of New York and a woman who knows her style and embraces who she is," says Kendall Jenner.

Kendall spotlights the iconic bodysuit from the Donna Karan archives, reimagined for Fall 2026, alongside key looks from the collection, including a draped wool jersey jacket and skirt layered beneath a leather coat and a richly tailored velvet suit. Several of these looks are defined by a seasonal shade of black cherry: more luscious than oxblood and more intriguing than classic black. Kendall also wears a stylized aviator jacket and skirt in deep, espresso brown, as well as a full-length sequin dress that gives off a sultry shimmer. The looks are completed with the Cashmere Tote in Chocolate Suede and the Black Cherry Leno bag, sculptural gold accessories, and eyewear.

In his recognizable style, Alas focuses on the individuality and modern spirit of Kendall, who conveys the chic sensibility of the season and the overarching spirit of Donna Karan New York.

The Donna Karan New York campaign launches today, September 2nd across all Donna Karan New York social channels, featuring Kendall Jenner. This powerful narrative will be amplified with a 360-degree approach, utilizing a diversified media mix of high-visibility digital platforms, striking print placements, and premium outdoor displays. The Fall 2026 Collection is available to shop now on DonnaKaran.com and select retailers globally.

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Photography by Mert Alas

Styled by Jessica Diehl

Hair by Chris McMillan

Makeup by Mary Phillips

BTS by Adrian Martin and Natalie Paul

ABOUT DONNA KARAN NEW YORK

Donna Karan New York revolutionized women's fashion in 1984 with Seven Easy Pieces, a groundbreaking system that made dressing effortless, sophisticated, and empowering. Now under the ownership of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. since 2016, the brand enters a new chapter with its 2024 relaunch. While staying true to its original vision, the iconic Donna Karan New York has evolved to meet the needs of the modern woman, offering designs that inspire confidence with timeless, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into daily life. With expanded distribution, Donna Karan New York continues to bring its signature style to a broader audience, resonating with women globally.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Sonia Rykiel, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Levi's, Halston, Champion, Converse, Cole Haan, BCBG, French Connection, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Starter, as well as major sports leagues such as the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB, among others.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES PLEASE CONTACT:

Gabriella Romero - gabriella.romero@g-iii.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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