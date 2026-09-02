Türkiye builds its $3 billion vehicle inspection transformation on artificial intelligence and automation with TURKA Vehicle Inspection

Türkiye, with a fleet of 34.5 million vehicles and an annual inspection volume of around 16 million, is overhauling its vehicle inspection infrastructure in a new era beginning in 2027. Under an investment programme of roughly $3 billion, the country will establish 352 centres with about 900 inspection lines.

ISTANBUL, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye is rebuilding its 20-year-old vehicle inspection system on new technological foundations. TURKA will run it for the next 20 years from 15 August 2027, redesigning everything from test equipment and data management to automation and the vehicle owner's experience.

The first testing ground for the transformation was the 2,500-square-metre Vehicle Inspection Pilot Centre opened in Istanbul. At the five-lane centre, AI-assisted imaging, laser and sensor systems, contactless tyre measurement, undercarriage and bodywork scanning technologies, and robotic equipment are being tested on real vehicles.

Inspection data to be centralised on one platform

Data from cameras and sensors will be gathered on a central digital platform, assessed by AI systems, with results transmitted electronically. Contactless systems will help detect tyre tread depth and uneven wear on moving vehicles, while high-resolution cameras will allow more detailed underbody checks.

Preparing for the vehicles of the future

The growing prevalence of electric, connected and driver-assistance-equipped vehicles means new testing methods must be added to traditional mechanical checks, and Türkiye's new system is designed to handle both today's vehicles and tomorrow's.

Until 15 August 2027, the Pilot Centre will serve as a technology and operations laboratory for testing equipment and software, developing processes and training staff, with the standards developed there applied nationwide.

TURKA Board Chairman Halis Ezer said: "Preparing national vehicle inspection systems for the future isn't possible simply by adding new devices to the existing structure. Technology, data management, operational standards, staff training and the vehicle owner's experience all need to be designed together. We believe this transformation, which we are implementing at full scale in Türkiye, will provide an important example for the United Kingdom and other countries working on the future of vehicle inspection systems."

TURKA was founded by the MOI Joint Venture Group, winner of the 2025 international tender, whose consortium includes Türkiye's MetGün Group, US-based Opus Group (30 million inspections a year), Spain's Itversia Gestión (operating to EU standards) and Argentina's VTV Norte.

A model for the UK

As work continues in the UK on the future of the MOT system, the system being built in Türkiye offers a large-scale example of how national vehicle inspection infrastructure can be redesigned around technology.

The DVSA's 2025-2026 business plan aims to research a future, connected-vehicle-focused MOT system and develop an app showing what new technology could offer. On 3 August 2026 it launched such an app, run voluntarily, at around 2,500 MOT garages across the UK: a photo of each tested vehicle is uploaded to the MOT system, creating digital proof of testing and helping prevent fraud.

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