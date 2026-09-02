MTech Mobility Recertified as a National Minority Business Enterprise by the NMSDC

Global managed mobility and commerce provider renews its NMSDC MBE certification, reaffirming its value to enterprise customers and partners with supplier diversity programs

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / MTech Mobility, a global provider of managed mobility and commerce solutions, today announced it has been recertified as a National Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The renewal continues MTech's standing as a certified minority-owned business, a status the company first earned in 2022.

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the nation's longest-operating organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for minority-owned businesses, and its MBE certification is among the most widely recognized credentials of its kind. To qualify, a business must be at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by one or more U.S. citizens who are members of a recognized minority group, with the minority owner(s) handling day-to-day management.

This recognition provides strong benefits for MTech's customers and partners building supplier diversity into how they buy. NMSDC operates through a national network of 23 regional affiliates supporting more than 17,000 certified MBEs and over 500 large national corporate members; in 2024, certified MBEs generated $599.7 billion in economic output. Certification is an ownership-based eligibility designation that does not award contracts or confer procurement preferences; rather, it helps customers with supplier diversity programs identify qualified, verified suppliers and meet their sourcing goals. For enterprise organizations that build supplier diversity into procurement, that verification is increasingly valuable.

"As a global enterprise, MTech Mobility relies on a highly diverse and inclusive workforce to drive world-class services to customers around the world. We are proud to renew our certification as a National Minority Business Enterprise. It reaffirms our ability to help customers and partners meet their supplier diversity goals while delivering the results-driven managed mobility and commerce solutions they rely on. We welcome connections with organizations that value diversity and inclusion."

- Tony Fernandez, CEO and Co-Founder, MTech Mobility

The recertification reinforces MTech's position as a trusted, contract-ready supplier for enterprises across hospitality, retail, entertainment, healthcare, and travel.

About MTech Mobility

MTech Mobility is the service logistics and integration partner that powers the service point where hospitality, retail, entertainment, travel, and healthcare brands meet their customers.

Media Contact

Owen Wild

VP Marketing | MTech Mobility

owen.wild@mtechmobility.com

+ 1 305 804 1166

SOURCE: MTech Mobility

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mtech-mobility-recertified-as-a-national-minority-business-enterp-1215672