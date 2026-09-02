Owl Academy International School: Belgium's Owl Academy Builds a New Model for Flexible International Education

Belgium-based international school combines personalised learning, British and American academic pathways, technology and flexible education for globally minded students

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Owl Academy International School today announced its plans for the 2026-27 academic year, continuing the development of a personalised hybrid education model designed for students and families seeking greater flexibility without compromising academic ambition, individual support or international outlook.

Based in Mortsel, near Antwerp, Owl Academy combines face-to-face education with live online teaching, digital learning platforms, personal tutoring and individual mentoring. The model is designed to give students greater flexibility while maintaining meaningful relationships with teachers, structured academic expectations and regular physical attendance.

Owl Academy serves an internationally diverse community, including expatriate and internationally mobile families, students pursuing competitive sporting or artistic commitments, and learners seeking a smaller and more personalised educational environment.

"At Owl Academy, we believe education should be designed around the potential of the individual learner rather than asking every learner to fit the same system," said Dr. Kanchan Mehra, Founder and Head of School at Owl Academy International School. "Our goal is to combine the human relationships that make education meaningful with the flexibility and technology that modern students increasingly need. We want our students to leave us not only academically prepared, but confident, responsible and ready to contribute in a rapidly changing world."

British and American Academic Pathways

Owl Academy facilitates both British and American academic pathways, enabling families to select an educational route aligned with a student's academic profile, future university plans and longer-term ambitions.

The school's British pathway includes international qualifications such as IGCSE and A Levels through recognised UK examination bodies, including Pearson Edexcel, AQA and OxfordAQA. Owl Academy also facilitates an American High School Diploma pathway through an external educational entity in the United States.

Academic qualifications are awarded by the relevant external awarding bodies rather than by Owl Academy itself.

By bringing multiple international pathways into one learning environment, the Academy aims to provide greater choice for families whose educational needs may span different countries and higher-education systems.

Personalised Learning at the Centre of the Model

A central principle of Owl Academy's approach is that students should receive education responsive to their individual strengths, learning needs and ambitions.

Smaller learning environments enable teachers to provide closer academic guidance, while personalised academic pathways and mentoring help students establish clear goals and take greater responsibility for their progress.

Alongside traditional academic subjects, Owl Academy is developing future-focused learning around areas including critical thinking, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, public speaking, robotics and digital citizenship.

Technology is integrated as a learning tool rather than positioned as a replacement for teachers. The Academy's approach combines digital resources and AI-assisted learning with teacher guidance, academic integrity requirements and in-person academic verification.

Flexibility With Academic Accountability

For secondary students, Owl Academy's hybrid model combines online access with required physical participation.

The Academy's 2026-27 framework includes structured on-site attendance, supervised assessments, academic verification sessions and end-of-term academic reviews. The approach is intended to provide families with flexibility while maintaining academic accountability, student engagement and assessment integrity.

The new academic year begins in September 2026.

Preparing Students for a Changing World

Owl Academy's educational philosophy extends beyond examination performance. The school places emphasis on personal development, wellbeing, ethical decision-making, creativity, collaboration and responsible global citizenship.

Its mission is to inspire lifelong learners who are compassionate, resilient and prepared for the challenges of a global society, while its long-term vision is centred on combining educational innovation with personalised learning and international opportunity.

The Academy is also continuing to explore the responsible integration of emerging educational technologies and the development of learning models capable of serving increasingly mobile and diverse international families.

"Education is changing quickly, but the purpose of education remains deeply human," Dr. Mehra added. "Technology can help us personalise learning and create greater flexibility, but excellent teachers, strong relationships, curiosity, integrity and individual attention remain at the heart of what we do."

About Owl Academy International School

Owl Academy International School is the trading name of Owl Academy VZW, an independent private non-profit educational organisation based in Mortsel, Belgium.

The Academy facilitates British and American educational pathways through a personalised hybrid model combining on-site and online learning. Its approach emphasises academic development, flexibility, technology, individual mentoring, global citizenship and future-ready skills.

Owl Academy VZW is not subsidised or accredited by the Flemish Community or another Belgian educational authority. Academic qualifications facilitated through Owl Academy are issued by the relevant external awarding bodies.

For more information, visit owl-academy.com.

Media Contact

Owl Academy International School

Sint Benedictusstraat 132

2640 Mortsel, Belgium

Email: enquiries@owl-academy.com

Telephone: +32 3 369 35 12

Website: owl-academy.com

SOURCE: Owl Academy International School

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/belgiums-owl-academy-builds-a-new-model-for-flexible-international-education-1215738