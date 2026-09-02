Antea Group: Beyond the Remedy: An Expert Conversation on Complex Remediation Projects

NOTE: our original broadcast date for the webinar was August 26, 2026, but you can still watch the recording On-Demand - just click HERE or the button below to register and enjoy the webinar!

Key Takeaways

Complex remediation often depends as much on planning, stakeholder alignment, and project management as it does on the technical remedy.

Understanding the regulatory framework and the value a remedy is actually providing can uncover better paths forward and help avoid unnecessary costs.

Strong conceptual site models, clear remediation roadmaps, and a willingness to reassess strategy are critical when site conditions, business goals, or timelines change.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Complex remediation projects are rarely complicated by the technical solution alone.

Redevelopment can change site access almost overnight. A remedy that has performed its intended function for decades may no longer provide enough value to justify its cost. Stakeholder priorities can shift. Regulatory requirements, schedules, budgets, and site conditions can all change the path forward.

That means successful remediation requires more than selecting the right technology. Complex projects require thoughtful decisions around business objectives, technical strategy, stakeholder alignment, and long-term planning.

In our recent webinar, Beyond the Remedy: An Expert Conversation on Complex Remediation Projects, Jack Sheldon, Molly Colby-Partridge and Bernadette Flehmer had a conversation exploring three very different remediation challenges and the practical decisions that helped move each project forward.

Below are four lessons from their conversation. For the complete stories, technical approaches, and project outcomes, watch the full webinar on demand.

Miss the Webinar? Watch it On-Demand.

1. Complex Remediation Requires More Than a Technical Solution

The webinar opened with a seven-step framework for approaching complex remediation projects:

Establish business goals Build the right team Develop a strong conceptual site model (CSM) Understand the regulatory framework Engage stakeholders early Develop a clear remediation roadmap Consider long-term business and financial impacts

These principles quickly came to life in the first project discussed: a former chemical distribution site undergoing active redevelopment.

Once the property was sold to a developer, everything changed. Remediation suddenly had to keep pace with demolition, construction, changing site access, health and safety considerations, weather, and numerous stakeholders.

The team was constantly updating the project schedule and looking for opportunities to fit remediation activities around redevelopment. As Jack described it, "good communication, and good planning were characteristics of it."

The technical approach ultimately achieved approximately a 99% reduction in contaminants across an extremely large plume, but Jack repeatedly brought the result back to planning and remedy selection.

Key takeaway: Remediation success can depend as much on coordination, planning, and timing as it does on the technical solution itself.

2. Don't Keep Doing Something Just Because It's What You've Always Done

The second project involved a Superfund site where a pump-and-treat system had operated for more than 30 years and treated approximately 800 million gallons of impacted water.

The system had been effective at preventing contamination from migrating off-site. But decades of monitoring weren't showing the decreasing trend needed to create a clear path forward.

Changing course, however, couldn't simply begin with telling regulators, "I disagree with that."

As Molly explained, "You really have to have data to support your opinion and support your ideas for what you think is best for the site."

That meant gathering additional data, strengthening the CSM, evaluating current pathways and risks, and developing the technical evidence needed to reassess the existing strategy. The resulting data demonstrated that simply continuing to operate the system without changes wasn't necessarily the best option.

There was also a business question: What value is the remedy actually providing?

As Molly noted, a system that continues to contain contamination but does not meaningfully reduce it can carry significant operation and maintenance costs over time.

Key takeaway: Understanding the regulatory framework can create opportunities not only to maintain compliance, but also to improve project outcomes and reduce unnecessary costs.

3. Innovation Doesn't Always Mean Inventing a New Technology

The third project took the discussion in another direction: how thoughtful planning and execution can dramatically change a remediation timeline without compromising quality.

At a former retail petroleum facility in California, stakeholder goals had shifted to include potential future redevelopment. That meant the cleanup timeline needed to accelerate.

The selected approach involved a large diameter auger (LDA) soil excavation, but one of the project's most interesting innovations wasn't the remediation technology itself.

The field team had to account for drilling productivity, concrete cure times, spacing requirements, permit limitations, contamination levels, and other engineering constraints when determining the sequence of work. A sequencing algorithm helped the team account for those variables and minimize downtime.

That led Bernadette to one of the webinar's broader lessons: engage stakeholders early, understand property needs and project goals, and make sure the right people are involved throughout the process.

Key takeaway: Innovation isn't always about a new remediation technology. Sometimes it's about applying existing tools in smarter, more strategic ways to improve project outcomes.

4. Know Where You're Going-and Be Willing to Reassess How You'll Get There

During the final roundtable, the speakers were asked which parts of the seven-step framework organizations most often underestimate.

Molly pointed to the remediation roadmap:

"You can't just keep doing the same thing at a site forever."

Bernadette emphasized maintaining a strong CSM-not simply collecting data, but returning to it, identifying gaps, and reassessing the model as conditions change. The panel also emphasized the importance of bringing the right people into complex projects early.

Their discussion also challenged the idea that remediation moves neatly from a "technical phase" into a "project management phase." In practice, the two have to work together throughout the project. Technical expertise must be accompanied by management of schedules, finances, resources, logistics, and stakeholders.

So, before determining the next step on a difficult project, the panel suggested asking questions such as:

What data are we missing?

Where are the gaps or blind spots?

Where are we trying to go next?

Will this action actually move us toward that goal?

Is it aligned with the regulatory framework and business objectives?

How are we tracking financially?

Key takeaway: A remediation strategy shouldn't become static simply because work is underway. Keep the end goal in view and continually assess whether today's decisions are actually moving the project toward it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a remediation project "complex"?

Technical conditions are only one source of complexity. Regulatory requirements, redevelopment, financial considerations, stakeholder priorities, site access, scheduling, and project management can all add additional layers to a remediation project. As the panel noted, all three projects discussed had challenges extending well beyond remediation itself.

When should an existing remediation strategy be reconsidered?

One signal is when continuing the existing approach is no longer producing enough progress or value. Before changing course, however, teams need sufficient data, an up-to-date CSM, an understanding of the regulatory framework, and clarity about what the next strategy is intended to accomplish.

How important is project management in complex remediation?

It is critical throughout the entire project. As Jack summarized, "Project management's a thread that runs all the way through." Even when the immediate challenge is technical, administrative, financial, logistical, and scheduling considerations still need to be managed.

Making Better Decisions Through Remediation Complexity

Every remediation project is different, but the underlying challenges can be surprisingly similar.

Whether complexity comes from redevelopment, regulatory expectations, stakeholder priorities, or project timelines, the panel's closing message was simple: successful outcomes depend on making informed decisions early and adapting those decisions as projects evolve.

The three projects discussed in Beyond the Remedy show what that looks like in practice, from coordinating remediation alongside rapidly moving redevelopment to questioning a decades-old strategy and finding innovative ways to accelerate field execution.

For questions about a complex remediation project or support evaluating the path forward, connect with Antea Group's Environmental Remediation team.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/beyond-the-remedy-an-expert-conversation-on-complex-remediation-1215807