SEMI and Silicon Catalyst Aim to Accelerate Global Semiconductor Innovation with Strategic Partnership

Memorandum of Understanding Signed at SEMICON Taiwan 2026 Expands Access to Global Startup Innovation and Industry Resources

TAIPEI, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the global industry association connecting the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, and Silicon Catalyst, the world's only accelerator focused exclusively on semiconductor innovation, today announced a global strategic partnership designed to accelerate innovation and strengthen connections between semiconductor hardware startups, investors, manufacturers, and technology leaders worldwide. The partnership was formalized through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at SEMICON Taiwan 2026.

As the pace of technological advancement accelerates in the AI era, semiconductor companies increasingly require faster access to emerging technologies, new business models, and breakthrough innovations. Through this partnership, SEMI and Silicon Catalyst will create new opportunities for collaboration between established industry leaders and the next generation of semiconductor innovators.

"Artificial intelligence is reshaping the semiconductor landscape and increasing the speed at which innovation must move," said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI. "By partnering with Silicon Catalyst, we are creating a powerful global platform that connects semiconductor startups with the industry's leading companies, investors, and manufacturing ecosystem. This initiative reflects SEMI's commitment to helping our members identify emerging technologies faster and accelerate the innovation needed to transform tomorrow."

The partnership will initially launch through activities in Taiwan, the Americas, and Europe, with plans to extend participation opportunities to SEMI members across all regions globally. Through SEMI's global platform, members will gain access to Silicon Catalyst's portfolio of startups and innovation ecosystem, while Silicon Catalyst companies will benefit from connections to SEMI's worldwide network of member companies, investors, technology partners, and industry resources.

"This partnership brings together two organizations committed to advancing semiconductor innovation," said Pete Rodriguez, CEO of Silicon Catalyst. "By combining Silicon Catalyst's startup ecosystem with SEMI's global industry network, we can help accelerate the commercialization of breakthrough technologies and create new opportunities for entrepreneurs, investors, and established industry leaders alike."

As part of the collaboration, Silicon Catalyst and SEMI will co-organize startup-focused programs and events at SEMICON exhibitions worldwide, including Startup Zones, venture and investor engagement programs, and technology showcase opportunities. These initiatives will begin at the SEMICON Taiwan 2026 Silicon Startups Zone and expand to other major SEMICON events, creating a global pathway for startup engagement across the semiconductor value chain.

"Taiwan has successfully demonstrated the value of connecting startups, investors, and industry leaders through SEMI's ecosystem," said Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer and President of SEMI Taiwan. "This partnership builds on that foundation and creates a scalable model that can be deployed across the SEMI global network, enabling greater collaboration and innovation throughout the semiconductor industry."

Key Takeaways on SEMI and Silicon Catalyst Startup Partnership

Global strategic partnership designed to accelerate innovation in the AI era

SEMI members gain access to Silicon Catalyst startups and innovation ecosystem

Silicon Catalyst startups benefit from connections to SEMI's worldwide network

Manifested in startup-focused activities at SEMICON exhibitions worldwide

Founded in 2015, Silicon Catalyst is the only accelerator focused exclusively on semiconductor hardware companies and has engaged with more than 5,000 semiconductor startups worldwide, resulting in over 1,500 startups applying, while supporting over 150 portfolio companies admitted. Its ecosystem includes strategic relationships with leading semiconductor companies and technology providers across the global supply chain.

The partnership supports SEMI's mission to advance the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain by fostering collaboration, accelerating innovation, and strengthening the global semiconductor ecosystem.

Silicon Catalyst Ventures Keynote at SEMICON Taiwan 2026

Shih-Wei Sun, Founding Managing Director of Silicon Catalyst Ventures and board member of Silicon Catalyst, will deliver the opening keynote address at SEMICON Taiwan, Venture Day, September 4th. He encourages any local Taiwanese startups to apply to Silicon Catalyst and will be available after his keynote address to speak with any entrepreneurial teams interested in learning about the Silicon Catalyst Accelerator.

Dr. Sun has many decades of semiconductor industry experience, including his role as CEO of UMC and founder of Silicon Catalyst Ventures. His Venture Day presentation, entitled "Accelerating Semiconductor Startups Through a Global Innovation Ecosystem" will take place at the Grand Hilai Taipei (6F).

As part of SEMICON Taiwan 2026, SEMI Venture Day is a curated platform connecting innovative startups with corporate VCs, strategic investors, and semiconductor industry leaders to foster investment and collaboration.

About SEMI

SEMI is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About Silicon Catalyst - "It's about what's next"

Silicon Catalyst is the world's only accelerator focused exclusively on accelerating semiconductor hardware solutions, built on a comprehensive coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The Accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies' novel technology solutions. Having established itself as the gold standard for semiconductor hardware startups, Silicon Catalyst's unique model has been expanded on a global basis to Israel, the UK, the European Union, Australia, Japan and Malaysia, in conjunction with government-backed regional ChipStart programs.

The Silicon Catalyst Angels (SCA) was established in July 2019 as a separate organization to provide access to seed-stage and Series A funding for Silicon Catalyst Portfolio Companies. In February of 2024, Silicon Catalyst Ventures (SCV) was launched to fund early-stage startups accepted into the Accelerator's two-year program. Silicon Catalyst Angels and Silicon Catalyst Ventures have already made over 100 investments in semiconductor hardware companies. More information is available at www.siliconcatalyst.com.

SEMI Contacts

Samer Bahou/SEMI

Phone: 1-408-943-7870

Email: sbahou@semi.org

Peyton Sun/SEMI Taiwan

Phone: 886-3-560-1777 ext. 209

Email: peytonsun@semi.org

Silicon Catalyst LLC Contact

Richard Curtin, Managing Partner

Email: richard@siliconcatalyst.com

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