Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market to Reach USD 26.02 Billion by 2035, Reports Radial Insights

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market was valued at USD 16.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to expand from USD 17.63 billion in 2026 to USD 26.02 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.42% during the forecast period, according to the latest market intelligence study published by Radial Insights.

Large infrastructure programs, growing mining activity and expansion of construction equipment fleets are sustaining demand for tires used on wheel loaders, dump trucks, graders, dozers, agricultural machinery, port equipment and other heavy-duty vehicles. At the same time, fleet operators are shifting toward radial construction, connected tire monitoring and service-based tire management as they seek longer operating life, higher equipment availability and lower cost per hour.

The new study, titled "Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends Analysis, 2025-2035," evaluates demand by tire type, application, distribution channel, material, rim size, end user and region. It also examines radialization, ultra-class mining tires, replacement demand, IoT-enabled monitoring, fleet service programs and competitive strategies across construction, mining, agriculture, ports and industrial material handling.

Construction Investment Expands the Installed Base of OTR Equipment

Construction represents the largest application segment and remains the most important volume driver for the OTR tire industry. Large government-backed infrastructure pipelines are adding wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks, graders, earthmovers and other heavy equipment to operating fleets, creating both immediate OEM fitment demand and a longer-term replacement opportunity as those machines accumulate operating hours.

In the United States, the Inflation Reduction Act includes USD 369 billion in climate investment, while U.S. public construction spending was reported at a USD 544.1 billion annual rate in June 2026, including USD 150.9 billion directed toward highways and streets. These programs support equipment utilization across road building, utilities, energy projects and other civil works where OTR tires experience sustained load, abrasion and heat.

Europe is following a similar investment cycle. The Recovery and Resilience Facility had disbursed EUR 367 billion as it approached its 2026 deadline, while the Connecting Europe Facility opened a EUR 600 million 2025 call for cross-border energy infrastructure.

Key Insights From Radial Insights' Market Study

Highway, utility, port, industrial and urban development projects are expanding the global installed base of loaders, dump trucks, graders and earthmoving equipment.

Operators increasingly prefer radial construction for improved heat dissipation, load capability, lower rolling resistance and longer service life.

Ultra-class haul trucks and loaders create substantial revenue per vehicle because of their large 37-63 inch tire requirements and intensive replacement cycles.

Aging equipment fleets and high operating hours support recurring tire changes, while service contracts help operators manage uptime and lifecycle costs.

Asia-Pacific accounts for 46.18% of the market, supported by major construction, mining, agricultural and industrial equipment fleets.

Mining Expansion Supports Premium Ultra-Class Tire Demand

Mining is one of the most valuable OTR tire applications because large surface operations rely on heavy haulage fleets operating continuously under extreme payloads and difficult road conditions. Critical-mineral development is intensifying that opportunity.

The International Energy Agency reported that lithium demand increased nearly 30% in 2024, while nickel, cobalt, graphite and rare earth demand grew by approximately 6% to 8%. Copper demand has also been supported by expanding electricity-grid investment, while future project pipelines continue to indicate potential supply tightness in copper and lithium.

Major mining companies are responding with significant capital programs. BHP reported approximately 30% growth in copper production over the four years through 2025 and maintained group capital expenditure guidance of about USD 11 billion for fiscal 2026 and 2027. Rio Tinto reported USD 11.4 billion of capital investment in 2025 and identified copper and lithium among its development priorities.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific dominates the Off-the-Road Tires Market with a 46.18% share , supported by major construction programs, mining activity, agricultural mechanization and a large industrial equipment base. China, India and Southeast Asia remain important sources of both OEM and replacement demand.

supported by major construction programs, mining activity, agricultural mechanization and a large industrial equipment base. China, India and Southeast Asia remain important sources of both OEM and replacement demand. North America accounts for 22.76% . Construction, mining and mature equipment fleets support substantial aftermarket volumes, while the region is also an early adopter of connected tire monitoring and fleet management services.

Construction, mining and mature equipment fleets support substantial aftermarket volumes, while the region is also an early adopter of connected tire monitoring and fleet management services. Europe holds a 19.97% share, benefiting from infrastructure modernization, agriculture, industrial handling and sustainability-focused equipment investment. Regulatory emphasis on efficiency and safety supports adoption of advanced radial and digital tire solutions.

Latin America represents 6.50%, driven primarily by mining and agricultural activity. The Middle East accounts for 2.51%, where infrastructure, logistics and port development create specialized opportunities, while Africa holds 2.08% and offers longer-term growth through mining and infrastructure expansion.

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Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market Snapshot, 2025-2035

Market Metric Strategic Data Point Historical Period 2020-2025 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025-2035 2025 Market Size USD 16.81 Billion 2026 Market Size USD 17.63 Billion 2035 Forecast Market Size USD 26.02 Billion Forecast CAGR 4.42 % Leading Region Asia-Pacific Asia-Pacific Market Share 46.18 % Leading Application Construction Key Technology Trend Radialization and IoT Tire Monitoring High-Value Rim Segment 51-63 Inch Ultra-Class Important Revenue Channel Replacement / Aftermarket Primary Growth Driver Construction Equipment Fleet Expansion

Market Challenges

Raw material costs remain a key profitability risk. OTR tires require substantial amounts of natural rubber, synthetic rubber, steel cord and specialty chemicals, making manufacturing economics sensitive to commodity price volatility. Large tire sizes also create logistical challenges because transportation, warehousing and inventory requirements are significantly greater than for passenger tires.

Technology adoption is uneven across regions. Advanced tire monitoring and radial products can improve operating economics, but higher upfront costs, limited technical expertise and fragmented service infrastructure may slow adoption in some developing markets.

Manufacturers therefore need to balance premium technology with product availability, local support and clear lifecycle cost benefits.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2025, Yokohama Rubber completed its acquisition of Goodyear's OTR tire business, adding mining and construction products ranging from 25-inch tires to ultra-large 49-63 inch sizes. The transaction expands Yokohama's technology, customer base and service capabilities and increases competition in high-value OTR categories.

Also in February 2025, Bridgestone and Komatsu began field verification of a mining solution combining Komtrax Plus machine data with Bridgestone iTrack tire information. The initiative is designed to support faster failure diagnosis, lower downtime, longer tire life and improved fuel efficiency.

Executive Q&A Summary

Q: What is the projected size of the Off-the-Road Tires Market?

A: The global market is projected to expand from USD 17.63 billion in 2026 to USD 26.02 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.42%.

Q: Which application generates the strongest demand?

A: Construction leads the market, supported by government infrastructure programs, urban development and expansion of heavy-equipment fleets worldwide.

Q: Which technology trend is reshaping the OTR tire industry?

A: Radialization combined with connected tire monitoring is shifting purchasing decisions toward lifecycle performance, fleet uptime and cost per operating hour.

Competitive Landscape

The Off-the-Road Tires Market includes Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear, BKT, Titan International, Yokohama, Continental, Trelleborg, Alliance Tire Group, Magna Tyres, Toyo, Camso, Primex, Maxam and Techking. Competition spans construction, mining, agriculture, ports and industrial applications, with global manufacturers increasingly differentiating through radial technology, specialized compounds, sensor integration and service capability.

The market is also moving toward broader fleet-management relationships. Large mining and construction customers increasingly expect tire suppliers to provide pressure monitoring, inspection, failure analysis, inventory planning and lifecycle optimization alongside physical products. Manufacturers with strong dealer coverage, localized inventories and technical support therefore have an advantage in applications where a tire shortage or premature failure can materially affect equipment productivity.

Explore the Full Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market Study

Construction companies, mining operators, tire manufacturers, equipment OEMs, distributors, investors and fleet service providers can access the complete Radial Insights study for deeper strategic intelligence beyond headline forecasts.

The full report provides:

Global OTR Tires Market sizing and forecasts through 2035

Construction, mining, agriculture, industrial, port and military demand analysis

Radial, bias, pneumatic, solid and foam-filled tire assessment

20-27 inch, 29-35 inch, 37-49 inch and 51-63 inch rim-size analysis

Ultra-class mining tire demand intelligence

OEM versus replacement market assessment

IoT-enabled monitoring and fleet service trends

Material and compound innovation analysis

Regional and country-level growth opportunities

Competitive benchmarking of leading OTR tire manufacturers

Request a Free Sample Report:

Visit https://www.radialinsights.com/report/off-the-road-otr-tires-market to explore the complete Off-the-Road (OTR) Tires Market study, access sample data tables and charts, review the research methodology and request a free sample report.

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About Us

Radial Insights is North America's leading specialist market research and strategic consulting firm dedicated exclusively to the global tire, rubber, and automotive industries. Headquartered in the United States, the firm delivers proprietary plant-level intelligence, dual-track validated market forecasts, competitive analysis, and custom advisory services spanning 160+ countries.

Its core assets include a continuously updated database tracking 284 tire manufacturing facilities across 38 countries, a rigorous dual-track methodology that reconciles bottom-up and top-down data within strict error tolerances, and 50-80 primary expert interviews per study with OEM purchasing managers, plant directors, and industry executives. Radial Insights supports tire manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and automotive stakeholders with actionable intelligence on market sizing, EV and mobility transitions, supply-chain dynamics, technology roadmaps, regulatory developments, and growth strategy.

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