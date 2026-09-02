Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market worth $3.06 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the aircraft health monitoring system market is projected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2026 to USD 3.06 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

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Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.01 billion

USD 2.01 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.06 billion

USD 3.06 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 8.8%

Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market Trends & Insights:

The aircraft health monitoring system market is being supported by growing requirements for aircraft availability, dispatch reliability, predictive maintenance, and earlier identification of component degradation. Demand is increasing for integrated sensors, onboard processing, diagnostic software, HUMS, engine health monitoring, and structural health monitoring systems. Increasing aircraft digitalization, fleet modernization, and health-monitoring integration across commercial, military, business aviation, rotorcraft, and UAV platforms are further supporting market growth.

By aircraft type, commercial aviation is expected to account for the largest share of 48.2% of the AHMS market.

By system type, structural health monitoring systems (SHMS) are expected to register strong growth of 9.4% during the forecast period.

By component, software is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By end user, military and government aviation organizations are expected to account for a significant share of the market.

By installation, the onboard segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

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The market is expanding mostly due to the rising deployment of these systems by various aircraft operators to increase aircraft availability, identify any potential issues, and facilitate condition-based maintenance. Commercial, military, and business aircraft, and even unmanned aerial vehicles, are now featuring embedded AHMS designs. Other factors, such as increased aircraft deliveries, fleet modernization, and the adoption of digital aircraft, are also contributing to this growth.

Advanced sensors and onboard data collection and analysis, along with the integration of diagnostic and prognostic software coupled with AI-enabled analytics, are significant and emerging aspects of AHMS technology development. These technological innovations are enhancing the capacity of the aircraft health monitoring systems to effectively and continuously analyze engine structures, avionics, mechanical systems, and other vital elements of the aircraft. At the same time, they are allowing for earlier detection of faults, evaluation of degradation, and improvement in the accuracy of maintenance decision-making on various aircraft platforms.

By aircraft type, commercial aviation is positioned for strong expansion during the forecast period.

Commercial aviation is expected to witness strong growth in the aircraft health monitoring system industry as airlines and aircraft OEMs increasingly integrate advanced monitoring capabilities across narrow-body, wide-body, and regional aircraft fleets. Rising aircraft deliveries, growing fleet utilization, and wider adoption of embedded health-monitoring systems are supporting demand for real-time condition monitoring, fault detection, diagnostics, and predictive maintenance. Increasing deployment of sensors, onboard data-acquisition units, engine health monitoring, structural health monitoring, and integrated diagnostic architectures is further strengthening AHMS adoption. The growing need to improve dispatch reliability, reduce unscheduled maintenance, and limit aircraft-on-ground events is expected to sustain commercial aviation demand throughout the forecast period.

By end user, military and government aviation organizations are projected to account for significant demand during the forecast period.

Military and government aviation organizations are expected to contribute a significant portion of demand for aircraft health monitoring systems. Air forces, naval aviation units, coast guards, border-security agencies, police aviation units, and other government operators increasingly incorporate AHMS into aircraft to continuously monitor condition, identify developing faults, assess component degradation, and support maintenance planning. These capabilities are particularly important for mission-critical and aging aircraft where operational availability and readiness are key priorities. In addition, military fleet modernization, rising utilization of existing platforms, extension of aircraft service life, and increasing adoption of condition-based maintenance are strengthening AHMS deployment. Demand is further supported by retrofit programs, onboard sensor integration, improved diagnostic capability, and broader monitoring of engines, structures, avionics, rotor systems, and other critical aircraft components.

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The Asia Pacific region is expected to drive growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Countries across Asia Pacific are expanding investments in commercial aviation, military fleet modernization, and UAV deployment, creating significant opportunities for aircraft health monitoring systems. Aircraft production, fleet expansion, and integration of onboard health-monitoring capabilities are increasing across China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asian markets. Rising aircraft deliveries, growing retrofit activity, and wider adoption of connected and digitally enabled aircraft are supporting demand for HUMS, engine health monitoring, structural health monitoring, and integrated condition-monitoring systems. Continued integration of advanced sensors, onboard data-acquisition units, diagnostic and prognostic software, and AI-enabled analytics is expected to further strengthen AHMS adoption across the region during the forecast period.

The most influential companies in the aircraft health monitoring system companies are Airbus (Netherlands), Leonardo S. p. A. (Italy), The Boeing Company (US), RTX Corporation (US), GE Aerospace (US), GPMS International, Inc. (US), Honeywell Aerospace (US), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Meggitt SA (UK), and Eaton (US). The competitive scenario in the market features various aircraft OEMs, engine manufacturers, and specialized providers of health monitoring systems. They compete mainly on integrated sensing, onboard diagnostics, prognostics data-processing features, platform compatibility, and embedded monitoring solutions designed for commercial, military, business, and UAV sectors.

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