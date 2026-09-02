Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Provides Q3 2026 Revenue Guidance Of Approximately $270 Million

Based on Current Recurring Physical Crude Oil Marketing Agreements

Dallas, TX, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company"), an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse and remediation services, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Vivakor Supply & Trading, LLC ("VST"), is expected to generate approximately $270 million of unaudited revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2026, based primarily on recurring physical crude oil marketing programs currently in place.

Including Supply & Trading revenue recognized during the first six months of 2026, the Company currently expects VST to generate approximately $313 million of revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2026,

The Q3 revenue guidance is distinct from the annualized commercial activity figures discussed in the Company's recent Supply & Trading announcements. Annualized commercial activity represents the estimated annual value of physical crude oil sales volumes based on current pricing and expected volumes, while the approximately $270 million represents management's current estimate of Supply & Trading revenue expected to be recognized during the three-month period ending September 30, 2026.

The Q3 revenue estimate is preliminary and unaudited and is based on current contracted programs, expected volumes and current commodity pricing assumptions. Actual results may vary based on transaction timing, delivered volumes, commodity pricing and other market conditions.

"We are providing this guidance to give investors greater clarity into how our growing commercial activity is expected to translates into expected reported revenue," said James Ballengee, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vivakor. "Our Supply & Trading segment generated approximately $40 million of revenue during the first six months of 2026, and based on the recurring physical crude oil marketing programs currently in place, we now expect approximately $270 million of revenue in the third quarter alone, We believe this expected increase demonstrates the rapid scale-up of VST and the progress we have made building recurring physical crude oil volumes across the platform."

Ballengee continued, "Our recently announced annualized commercial activity figures are intended to describe the scale of the physical crude oil programs across the platform. This Q3 revenue guidance provides a more direct view of how that activity is expected to translate into our reported financial results. We believe providing both measures gives investors a clearer understanding of VST's current scale and growth trajectory."

The revenue guidance provided above represents management's current estimate of revenue expected to be recognized by VST for the applicable reporting periods and is distinct from the annualized commercial activity figures previously announced by the Company. Gross profit generated from VST's physical crude oil marketing transactions will represent only a portion of recognized revenue and will vary based on market conditions, commodity pricing, transaction structure and delivered volumes.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts. Once operational, Vivakor's interest in oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.co

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the expected transaction and ownership structure, the valuation of the transaction, the likelihood and ability of the parties to successfully and timely consummate planned acquisitions, the risk that any required regulatory approvals are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect Vivakor or the expected benefits of the such transaction, our ability to maintain the listing of our securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market, the parties failure to realize the anticipated benefits of pending transactions, disruption and volatility in the global currency, capital, and credit markets, changes in federal, local and foreign governmental regulation, changes in tax laws and liabilities, tariffs, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, and general economic conditions.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance as projected financial information and other information are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to various significant risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about Vivakor or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than Vivakor, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding the industries and markets are based on sources we believe to be reliable; however, there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part.

Investor Contact:

P:469-480-7175

info@vivakor.com