Opus One Gold Corporation: Opus One Gold Corp Releases All Drilling Results on Zone West Noyell Gold Property, Matagami, Québec

HIGHLIGHTS

5 shallow exploratory drill holes were completed on the West Zone of the Noyell property.

This old gold showing area was never drill tested by Opus One before.

All drill holes intersected the main target over a strike length of 800 m.

All drill holes returned significant gold results above the 300 m level.

This represents the probable continuity of the gold mineralization on the neighboring property to the west.

The West Zone will become another area where definition drilling should be performed during the next phase of work.

MONTREAL, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to release more assay results from the 2026 drilling program on its 100% owned Noyell property located in the northern portion of the Abitibi greenstone belt near the town of Matagami, Quebec, Canada.

Opus One finally received all assay results from the drilling completed over an 800 m strike length in the western portion of its Noyell property. This old gold showing area was never drill tested by Opus One before. A total of 5 shallow exploratory drill holes (1,467 m) were completed over the sector to test for potential economic gold mineralization. As it was a preliminary drill program, the goal was not to carry out definition drilling but to get a better understanding of the gold environment which is quite different from what we observe at Zone 1 (center of the property) even though, the gold mineralization appears to be found along the same favorable structure

DRILL HOLE COORDINATES

Hole Number Easting Northing Bearing Dip Length (m) NO-26-09 309150,00 5488350,00 358 -63 372 NO-26-16 308950,00 5488500,00 359 -55 150 NO-26-17 308800,00 5488580,00 359 -62 207 NO-26-20 308750,00 5488400,00 358 -68 330 NO-26-22 308400,00 5488450,00 358 -71 408

ASSAY RESULTS

DDH Zone From To Length (m) True Width Au (g/t) NO-26-09 Zone 1 Ouest 240,42 249,32 8,9 6,85 1,03 NO-26-09 Zone 2 Ouest 268,06 269,25 1,19 0,92 3,48 NO-26-16 Zone 1 Ouest 110,17 120,58 10,41 8,73 0,50 NO-26-17 Zone 1 Ouest 75,29 79,25 3,96 3,07 1,11 NO-26-20 Zone 1 Ouest 271,18 279,47 8,29 6,43 1,34 NO-26-22 Zone 1 Ouest 295,13 304,2 9,07 6,62 1,18 NO-26-22 Zone 2 Ouest 325,14 330,27 5,13 3,77 0,71

DRILL HOLE LOCATION MAP - ZONE WEST





Geologically speaking, Zone West is underlain by alternating bands of sheared sediments and volcanics dipping to the south at -55°. The gold mineralization is observed in a possible mylonitic zone within fractured intermediate volcanics. A fair amount of sulphides (5 - 15% mostly pyrrhotite with minor pyrite and arsenopyrite) is observed within the altered package (chlorite, graphite, silica, ankerite). This environment differs significantly from Zone 1 (central area) which consists of a quartz, ankerite and semi massive sulphide stockwork within an altered but not sheared sedimentary package. The dip is also steeper (-67°S).

Overall, these results are quite significant:

past and present drilling is mostly shallow, no drilling below the 300 m level

past and present drilling is still sparse

the potential gold bearing area extends for over 800 m in an east-west direction

Two mineralized zones observed in some holes

Mineralized widths up to 10m

Probable continuity of the gold mineralization on the neighboring property to the west

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: New drilling area, new successes for Opus One. Zone West will become another area where definition drilling should be performed during the next phase of work on Noyell. These results highlight more of the real potential of the Noyell property where a significant gold resource is being developed.

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex' facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D'or, Quebec province. Samples are assayed for gold using Fire Assay - Trace Au, ICP-OES finish (50g charge). All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish. Multi element analysis is performed using Aqua Regia Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES finish.

Opus One's QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex' facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION Inc.

Opus One Gold Corporation Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high-quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One' control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One' Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2025, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: (902) 402-0388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One's website: www.OpusOneGold.com

OPUS ONE'S NOYELL PROPERTY LOCATION MAPS









PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS





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