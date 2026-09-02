Griffith Foods: Meeting Nutrition and Sustainability Needs With Hybrid Protein Products

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / As consumers rethink their relationship with meat, hybrid food products are emerging as one of the most promising pathways for more sustainable, healthier diets-without compromising taste.

Recent consumer research and survey data from Science Direct and FMCG Gurus , highlights a powerful shift with European consumers:

65% of European consumers want to reduce their meat consumption.

80% cite environmental concerns as a motivator to reduce meat consumption.

76% believe reducing meat is healthier.

58% are driven to reduce meat consumption by animal welfare considerations.

To meet these evolving expectations, Griffith Foods identifies three routes to lowering meat intake:

Meat analogues that fully replicate meat using plant-based proteins. Plant forward products that do not attempt to mimic meat, such as veggie patties, tofu or falafel. Hybrid products that blend meat with plant-based ingredients like vegetables.

The Rise of Hybrid Foods

Research shows that nearly two in three European consumers are willing to try hybrid products-significantly higher than the adoption rates for fully plant-based alternatives. Hybrids solve two of the biggest barriers in the alternative protein market: taste and nutrition. By combining meat's familiar flavor and texture with the environmental and nutritional benefits of plants, hybrids offer the best of both worlds. Additionally, with beef and poultry prices at all time highs, hybrid products are more affordable and tend to be less expensive for customers, offering value with great tasting food at a lower price point.

How Griffith Foods Enables Hybrid Innovation

Griffith Foods supports hybrid product development through seasoning blends, binders, coating systems, and sauces that deliver 20-60% meat reduction while maintaining the sensory experience consumers expect.

Depending on the ingredients and level of replacement, hybrid products can achieve up to a 60% lower carbon footprint at the ingredient level, helping companies reach their emissions reduction targets.

A Path Forward for Sustainable Food Systems

Hybrid foods represent more than a product trend-they're a practical, consumer aligned solution for accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable food system. By lowering environmental impact, improving nutritional profiles, and preserving the taste experiences people love, hybrids help bridge the gap between current eating habits and a more sustainable future.

For companies striving to meet climate goals while responding to shifting consumer expectations, hybrid innovation offers a powerful and scalable opportunity. As our teams at Griffith Foods work to develop a more nutritious and sustainable product portfolio for our blends, coatings, sauces and more, we are also excited to partner with customers who share this mission.

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About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/meeting-nutrition-and-sustainability-needs-with-hybrid-protein-products-1215804