STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2026 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026.

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Strong profitability continued for the second quarter, with Net income of $17.3 million corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.46, 8.8% higher than the previous quarter's $15.9 million but reduced compared to the $20.4 million achieved in the second quarter of 2025.

Revenues recorded were $42.9 million in the second quarter, same as the previous quarter. TCE rates improved for the larger vessels but were slightly reduced for the smaller vessels due to idle time, representing an average daily TCE of $15,709.

Continued focus on period coverage. About 60% of fleet days for the remainder of 2026 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all periods generating about $90 million (excl. our single JV vessel) in contracted revenues.

All of the vessels in the fully owned fleet are unencumbered. The Company has paid down all its bank debt since Q3 2025.

The Company strengthened its liquidity with cash and cash equivalents and short term investments of $168.3 million as of June 30, 2026 and has enhanced it further to over $250 million currently following the successful resolution of the insurance claim for the loss of one of its vessels.





Second Quarter 2026 Results1-

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $42.9 million compared to revenues of $47.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, based on an average of 26.4 vessels and 28.3 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decreased number of vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $42.9 million compared to revenues of $47.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, based on an average of 26.4 vessels and 28.3 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decreased number of vessels. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $7.2 million and $12.8 million, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $12.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $2.8 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunkers costs driven by an increase in the number of spot market days for the fleet and higher bunker prices. The vessels' operating expenses remained at the same level, despite decrease in average number of vessels.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were $7.2 million and $12.8 million, respectively, compared to $4.4 million and $12.8 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The $2.8 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in bunkers costs driven by an increase in the number of spot market days for the fleet and higher bunker prices. The vessels' operating expenses remained at the same level, despite decrease in average number of vessels. Drydocking costs for both the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively.

for both the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $0.5 million and $0.6 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $1.9 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Depreciation for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $5.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The $0.7 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in average number of vessels owned by the Company.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $5.9 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The $0.7 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in average number of vessels owned by the Company. Gain on sale of vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.3 million compared to loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of one vessel during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss recognized on the sale of one vessel during the corresponding period in 2025.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $1.3 million compared to loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of one vessel during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss recognized on the sale of one vessel during the corresponding period in 2025. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.006 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.006 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The $0.6 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments. Interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $1.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.5 million increase from the same period of last year is primarily due to increase in amounts of time deposits.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $1.2 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.5 million increase from the same period of last year is primarily due to increase in amounts of time deposits. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were a gain of $1.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.6 million increase is primarily due to the higher charter rates of the JV vessel.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were a gain of $1.3 million and $0.7 million, respectively. The $0.6 million increase is primarily due to the higher charter rates of the JV vessel. As a result of the above, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $17.3 million, compared to net income of $20.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.7 million and 35.8 million, respectively.

of $17.3 million, compared to net income of $20.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The outstanding, basic, for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.7 million and 35.8 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $0.46 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.55 for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $0.46 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.55 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $17.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.46 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $21.7 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.59 for the same period of last year.

was $17.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.46 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $21.7 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.59 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $22.1 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $22.1 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 26.4 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 28.3 vessels for the same period of 2025.





Six Months 2026 Results1-

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $85.8 million compared to revenues of $89.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, based on an average of 27.1 vessels and 28.1 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decreased number of vessels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, amounted to $85.8 million compared to revenues of $89.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, based on an average of 27.1 vessels and 28.1 vessels owned by the Company, respectively. The decrease in revenue is attributable to the decreased number of vessels. Voyage expenses and vessels' operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $13.4 million and $26.6 million, respectively, compared to $9.5 million and $26.2 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $3.9 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in war risk insurance expenses. The vessels' operating expenses mainly remained at the same levels.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026, were $13.4 million and $26.6 million, respectively, compared to $9.5 million and $26.2 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The $3.9 million increase in voyage expenses was mainly due to an increase in war risk insurance expenses. The vessels' operating expenses mainly remained at the same levels. Drydocking costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $3.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the six months of 2026 mainly relate to the completion of three vessels' drydockings, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of one vessel's drydocking and the ongoing drydocking of another vessel.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $3.0 million and $1.0 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the six months of 2026 mainly relate to the completion of three vessels' drydockings, compared to the same period of last year which included the completion of one vessel's drydocking and the ongoing drydocking of another vessel. General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $3.9 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were $3.9 million and $4.2 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense. Depreciation for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $11.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively, a $1.7 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in average number of vessels owned by the Company.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $11.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively, a $1.7 million decrease is mainly related to the decrease in average number of vessels owned by the Company. Impairment loss for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for one vessel expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2026, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.3 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. As a result of the agreed sale terms for one vessel expected to be delivered in the third quarter of 2026, a non-cash impairment loss of $0.3 million was recognized in the first quarter of 2026. Gain on sale of vessels for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.9 million compared to loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of two vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss recognized on the sale of one vessel during the corresponding period in 2025.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $3.9 million compared to loss of $0.1 million for the same period last year. The gain was attributable to the sale of two vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to a loss recognized on the sale of one vessel during the corresponding period in 2025. Interest and finance costs for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.01 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The $1.99 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, were $0.01 million and $2.0 million, respectively. The $1.99 million decrease from the same period of last year is primarily due to full debt prepayments. Interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $2.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The increase of $0.6 million is mainly attributed to the increase in the amounts of time deposits.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, was $2.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The increase of $0.6 million is mainly attributed to the increase in the amounts of time deposits. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were a gain of $2.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The $0.5 million decrease is primarily due to decrease in number of the vessels owned by our joint ventures compared to the same period of last year.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were a gain of $2.4 million and $2.9 million, respectively. The $0.5 million decrease is primarily due to decrease in number of the vessels owned by our joint ventures compared to the same period of last year. As a result of the above, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, the Company reported net income of $33.2 million, compared to net income of $34.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.6 million and 35.8 million, respectively.

of $33.2 million, compared to net income of $34.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. The outstanding, basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 was 36.6 million and 35.8 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $0.89 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.93 for the same period of last year.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $0.89 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.93 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $32.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.86 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $37.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.02 for the same period of last year.

was $32.2 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.86 for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to Adjusted net income of $37.9 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $1.02 for the same period of last year. EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $42.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the six months ended June 30, 2026 amounted to $42.8 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 27.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 28.1 vessels for the same period of 2025.





1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

A two year time charter for its 2007 built LPG carrier Gas Flawless until Jul 2028.

A one year time charter for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Dominator until Sep 2027.

A six months time charter extension for its 2012 built LPG carrier Gas Husky until Mar 2027.

A six months time charter extension for the JV owned 2023 built LPG carrier Eco Sorcerer until Feb 2027.





As of September 2026, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $90 million (excluding the JV vessel), while for the remainder of the year the Company has circa 60% of fleet days secured under period contracts and contracted revenues of approximately $30 million (excluding the JV vessel).

CEO Harry Vafias Commented

The second quarter was challenging to navigate due to the developing geopolitical turbulence. The continuous rise in attacks on commercial vessels is a worrying development for everyone involved in shipping. Through our strong, debt-free operating platform and solid business, we once more reported superior returns for our shareholders. For the first six months of this year we recorded earnings per share of $0.89. We are confident that profitability will remain elevated. After having successfully resolved all major outstanding issues, our attention turns to the optimal utilization of our growing liquidity that has reached an all-time high of over $250 million currently. As always, we are guided by patience and dynamism in order to secure the long term success of the Company.

Conference Call details:

On September 2, 2026 at 10:00 am ET, the company's management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company's operations and outlook.

Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7c97b65f674a48169d15851ed05283e3

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 26 LPG carriers, including one Joint Venture vessel, in the water. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 288,542 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.'s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol "GASS."

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements, including regarding contracted revenue, market conditions and pending vessel sales, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although STEALTHGAS INC. believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, STEALTHGAS INC. cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs and other protectionist measures imposed by the United States, China or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydockings, shipyard performance, changes in STEALTHGAS INC's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in any financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, tensions in the Middle East and particularly the war in the Persian Gulf, potential disruption of shipping routes due to attacks by Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by STEALTHGAS INC. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company's operating performance during the periods ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2026.

FLEET DATA Q2 2025 Q2 2026 6M 2025 6M 2026 Average number of vessels (1) 28.3 26.4 28.1 27.1 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 29 26 29 26 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 2,572 2,402 5,090 4,907 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 2,563 2,271 5,063 4,559 Fleet utilization (4) 99.7% 94.5% 99.5% 92.9% Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,171 1,756 4,289 3,858 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 392 515 774 701 Fleet operational utilization (7) 94.7% 82.3% 94.4% 86.3%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except number of shares) Second Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Periods Ended June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 20,437,326 17,296,206 34,545,006 33,225,552 Plus loss/less (gain) on sale of vessels, net 121,218 (1,313,472) 121,218 (3,855,218) Plus impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Plus share based compensation 1,160,222 1,254,549 2,700,624 2,562,887 Adjusted Net Income 21,718,766 17,237,283 37,855,248 32,203,282 Net income - EBITDA Net income 20,437,326 17,296,206 34,545,006 33,225,552 Plus interest and finance costs 592,648 6,309 2,008,253 14,382 Less interest income (715,451) (1,154,743) (1,467,922) (2,098,058) Plus depreciation 6,602,515 5,924,405 13,255,975 11,620,334 EBITDA 26,917,038 22,072,177 48,341,312 42,762,210 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 20,437,326 17,296,206 34,545,006 33,225,552 Plus loss/less (gain) on sale of vessels, net 121,218 (1,313,472) 121,218 (3,855,218) Plus impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Plus share based compensation 1,160,222 1,254,549 2,700,624 2,562,887 Plus interest and finance costs 592,648 6,309 2,008,253 14,382 Less interest income (715,451) (1,154,743) (1,467,922) (2,098,058) Plus depreciation 6,602,515 5,924,405 13,255,975 11,620,334 Adjusted EBITDA 28,198,478 22,013,254 51,651,554 41,739,940 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 20,437,326 17,296,206 34,545,006 33,225,552 Adjusted net income 21,718,766 17,237,283 37,855,248 32,203,282 Weighted average number of shares, basic 35,808,017 36,688,740 35,767,096 36,557,232 EPS - Basic 0.55 0.46 0.93 0.89 Adjusted EPS - Basic 0.59 0.46 1.02 0.86

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares) Quarters Ended June 30, Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 2026 2025 2026 Revenues Revenues 47,234,265 42,908,853 89,260,252 85,752,293 Expenses Voyage expenses 3,833,787 6,779,813 8,407,743 12,415,357 Voyage expenses - related party 570,353 454,966 1,088,793 951,229 Vessels' operating expenses 12,427,868 12,557,791 25,710,103 26,168,435 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 239,496 196,000 467,696 418,500 Drydocking costs 622,225 523,935 1,034,845 3,017,954 Management fees - related party 1,101,679 1,020,719 2,181,680 2,100,719 General and administrative expenses 2,018,097 1,914,308 4,183,806 3,895,580 Depreciation 6,602,515 5,924,405 13,255,975 11,620,334 Impairment loss -- -- 488,400 270,061 Net loss/(gain) on sale of vessels 121,218 (1,313,472) 121,218 (3,855,218) Total expenses 27,537,238 28,058,465 56,940,259 57,002,951 Income from operations 19,697,027 14,850,388 32,319,993 28,749,342 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (592,648) (6,309) (2,008,253) (14,382) Interest income 715,451 1,154,743 1,467,922 2,098,058 Foreign exchange loss (109,676) (30,709) (136,160) (55,794) Other (expenses)/income, net 13,127 1,117,725 (676,491) 2,027,882 Income before equity in earnings of investees 19,710,154 15,968,113 31,643,502 30,777,224 Equity earnings in joint ventures 727,172 1,328,093 2,901,504 2,448,328 Net Income 20,437,326 17,296,206 34,545,006 33,225,552 Earnings per share - Basic 0.55 0.46 0.93 0.89 - Diluted 0.55 0.46 0.93 0.88 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 35,808,017 36,688,740 35,767,096 36,557,232 - Diluted 35,870,868 36,847,602 35,818,156 36,702,415

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, June 30, 2025 2026 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 99,077,831 98,308,389 Short term investments -- 70,000,000 Trade and other receivables 7,744,675 12,083,036 Other current assets 22,419 127,196 Claims receivable 61,697,544 64,239,851 Inventories 1,899,887 3,404,844 Advances and prepayments 1,145,504 1,396,123 Assets held for sale 24,945,022 10,543,500 Total current assets 196,532,882 260,102,939 Non current assets Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,801 39,188 Vessels, net 491,413,817 473,333,614 Other receivables 171,275 71,463 Investments in joint ventures 23,467,353 21,561,992 Total non current assets 515,157,246 495,006,257 Total assets 711,690,128 755,109,196 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 1,045,962 1,454,356 Trade accounts payable 9,881,737 12,445,699 Accrued and other liabilities 4,443,142 9,351,748 Operating lease liabilities 104,801 39,188 Deferred income 5,665,271 4,667,859 Total current liabilities 21,140,913 27,958,850 Non current liabilities Deferred income 222,605 342,047 Total non current liabilities 222,605 342,047 Total liabilities 21,363,518 28,300,897 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 371,857 376,317 Additional paid-in capital 413,450,279 416,701,956 Retained earnings 276,504,474 309,730,026 Total stockholders' equity 690,326,610 726,808,299 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 711,690,128 755,109,196

StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2025 2026 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 34,545,006 33,225,552 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 13,255,975 11,620,334 Amortization of deferred finance charges 554,554 -- Non-cash lease expense 61,230 65,613 Share based compensation 2,700,624 2,562,887 Proceeds from disposal of interest rate swaps 280,577 -- Equity earnings in joint ventures (2,901,504) (2,448,328) Dividends received from joint ventures 2,634,000 -- Impairment loss 488,400 270,061 Loss/(gain) on sale of vessels 121,218 (3,855,218) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables 566,246 (4,238,549) Other current assets (202,906) (104,777) Claims receivable -- (2,542,307) Inventories 626,829 (1,504,957) Changes in operating lease liabilities (61,230) (65,613) Advances and prepayments 316,774 (250,619) Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties 2,401,207 361,644 Trade accounts payable (647,393) 2,563,962 Accrued liabilities (920,727) 4,908,606 Deferred income 223,263 (877,970) Net cash provided by operating activities 54,042,143 39,690,321 Cash flows from investing activities Payment for acquisition of remaining interest in joint venture, net of cash acquired (7,976,895) -- Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 12,217,067 28,800,237 Acquisition and improvements of vessels (412,428) -- Increase in short term investments -- (70,000,000) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 3,827,744 (41,199,763) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 356,250 693,250 Stock repurchase (1,784,712) -- Advances to joint ventures -- 46,750 Loan repayments (53,614,965) -- Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (55,043,427: 740,000 Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,826,460 (769,442) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,521,150 99,077,831 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 87,347,610 98,308,389 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 86,253,860 98,308,389 Restricted cash, non current 1,093,750 -- Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 87,347,610 98,308,389



