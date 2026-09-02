Wolseley Canada Announces Andy Mallon as Chief Financial Officer

Burlington, Ontario, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Mallon as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 9, 2026.

Andy initially joined Wolseley Canada from Wolseley UK in 2014. During his tenure in Canada, he advanced to a finance leadership role, before returning to the UK in 2018. Since his return to Canada in 2020, Andy has held Chief Financial Officer roles with ONroute, and most recently, Classic Fire + Life Safety, a leader in the fire protection industry.

"Andy has a deep understanding of Wolseley Canada's business and has a strong record of driving performance and supporting long-term sustainable growth for the organizations he's part of," says Wally Quigg, President, Wolseley Canada. "I know he will be a welcomed addition to our Canadian Leadership Team."

In his new role, Andy will oversee the finance team and lead Wolseley's financial strategy.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Wolseley Canada," said Andy. "I am looking forward to creating growth within the organization and working with a team of talented individuals."

For more information, please visit https://www.wolseleyinc.ca.



About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is North America's largest value-added distributor of essential water and air solutions, serving specialized professionals in our $400B residential and non-residential construction markets. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $31.3 billion (CY'25) and approximately 35,000 associates in over 1,700 locations



