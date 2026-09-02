Ecobat Completes Sale of Lithium Recycling Business

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling and resource recovery, today announced the closing of the sale of its lithium recycling business. The transaction covers Ecobat's lithium-ion battery recycling operations and assets in Casa Grande, Arizona and is the final step in the company's exit from the lithium business, following the previously completed sales of its lithium operations in Darlaston, United Kingdom and Hettstedt, Germany. The exit completes a series of transactions positioning Ecobat to focus entirely on its North American lead recycling operations.

"This sale completes our exit from lithium recycling and allows us to devote our full attention and resources to our core strength: operating our North American lead recycling business," said Tom Slabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobat. "Going forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities to maximize value for shareholders."

Mr. Slabe added, "We are grateful to the employees who built and grew our lithium recycling business, and we are confident this transition sets up continued success for those operations under new ownership, while sharpening Ecobat's own path forward."

About Ecobat

Ecobat is a global leader in battery recycling and resource recovery, operating three critical mineral recovery facilities in the United States that process millions of batteries each year. Drawing on decades of operating experience across North America and Europe, Ecobat recovers lead, tin, antimony, and other essential materials, returning them to the manufacturing supply chain and supporting the responsible management of resources essential to modern life. For more information, please visit our website at www.ecobat.com.

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