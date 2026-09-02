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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Ecobat Completes Sale of Lithium Recycling Business

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, a global leader in battery recycling and resource recovery, today announced the closing of the sale of its lithium recycling business. The transaction covers Ecobat's lithium-ion battery recycling operations and assets in Casa Grande, Arizona and is the final step in the company's exit from the lithium business, following the previously completed sales of its lithium operations in Darlaston, United Kingdom and Hettstedt, Germany. The exit completes a series of transactions positioning Ecobat to focus entirely on its North American lead recycling operations.

"This sale completes our exit from lithium recycling and allows us to devote our full attention and resources to our core strength: operating our North American lead recycling business," said Tom Slabe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ecobat. "Going forward, we will continue to pursue opportunities to maximize value for shareholders."

Mr. Slabe added, "We are grateful to the employees who built and grew our lithium recycling business, and we are confident this transition sets up continued success for those operations under new ownership, while sharpening Ecobat's own path forward."

About Ecobat

Ecobat is a global leader in battery recycling and resource recovery, operating three critical mineral recovery facilities in the United States that process millions of batteries each year. Drawing on decades of operating experience across North America and Europe, Ecobat recovers lead, tin, antimony, and other essential materials, returning them to the manufacturing supply chain and supporting the responsible management of resources essential to modern life. For more information, please visit our website at www.ecobat.com.

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

www.ecobat.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Tuma, Senior Compliance and Legal Operations Manager

Ecobat

2911 Turtle Creek Blvd, Suite 850, Dallas, TX 75219

Press@Ecobat.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

www.ecobat.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecobat-completes-sale-of-lithium-recycling-business-302867809.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.