SCADA Market worth $24.69 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global SCADA market is projected to grow from USD 13.94 billion in 2026 to USD 24.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.0%.

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SCADA Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 13.94 billion

USD 13.94 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 24.69 billion

USD 24.69 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.0%

SCADA Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of the SCADA market is accelerated by increasing industrial automation, infrastructure modernization, and rising investments in digital transformation across industrial and utility sectors. The integration of IoT, cloud computing, edge technologies, AI-based analytics, and advanced cybersecurity is significantly improving real-time monitoring, remote control, data accessibility, and operational efficiency. Additionally, the growing emphasis on smart grids, renewable energy integration, and operational resilience is encouraging end users to modernize legacy control systems with advanced SCADA solutions. These factors, along with the expansion of smart infrastructure and connected industrial environments, are driving wider global adoption of SCADA systems.

By offering, the software segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

By end user, the utilities segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the SCADA market during the forecast period.

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The SCADA market is growing as demand for real-time monitoring, remote control, and centralized management across industrial and utility operations increases. Rising investments in industrial automation, smart grids, renewable energy infrastructure, and water and wastewater networks are further supporting market growth. The modernization of aging infrastructure is also encouraging organizations to adopt SCADA systems to improve operational visibility, reduce downtime, and enhance asset performance. Furthermore, the growing adoption of digitalization initiatives across manufacturing, energy, transportation, and critical infrastructure is expanding the use of SCADA systems across both developed and emerging economies.

The SCADA market is witnessing an increasing focus on connected and intelligent automation technologies to improve operational efficiency, system visibility, and decision-making. SCADA providers are integrating technologies such as Industrial IoT, edge computing, cloud platforms, advanced analytics, and AI into SCADA environments to enable real-time data processing and remote monitoring. In addition, features such as enhanced cybersecurity, wireless connectivity, predictive analytics, and intuitive visualization interfaces are improving system performance and simplifying operational management. These developments are enabling organizations to manage increasingly complex and distributed industrial and infrastructure assets more effectively.

'The hardware segment is expected to gain a significant market share in the SCADA market during the forecast period.'

Hardware is expected to gain a significant share of the SCADA market during the forecast period, supported by continued demand for RTUs, PLCs, HMIs, and other field-level hardware required for real-time monitoring and control. Increasing investments in industrial automation, grid modernization, and infrastructure development are driving SCADA hardware deployment across manufacturing, utilities, energy, and process industries. The need to modernize aging control infrastructure and support distributed operations is further sustaining demand. In addition, advancements in connectivity, processing capabilities, and ruggedized hardware are improving system reliability and enabling SCADA deployments across increasingly complex industrial environments.

'The utilities segment is projected to register the fastest growth in the SCADA market, with power sector driving adoption'

The utilities segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the SCADA industry during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in infrastructure modernization, grid automation, and digitalization of essential services. Utilities across power, water, wastewater treatment, transportation, and telecommunications are adopting SCADA systems to enable real-time monitoring, remote control, and efficient management of geographically dispersed assets. Within the segment, the power sector is expected to lead growth, supported by rising investments in smart grids, renewable energy integration, substation automation, and distribution infrastructure. The growing need to improve grid reliability, manage distributed energy resources, and respond quickly to faults is further increasing SCADA adoption. As utilities continue to modernize aging infrastructure and improve operational efficiency, the segment is expected to remain a key growth area for the SCADA market.

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'North America is expected to maintain a strong presence in the global SCADA market'

Supported by its mature industrial base, advanced digital infrastructure, and continued investments in automation and infrastructure modernization, the region is expected to account for a significant share of the SCADA market during the forecast period. SCADA adoption remains strong across power generation, water & wastewater, manufacturing, energy, and transportation, where real-time monitoring, remote control, and operational efficiency are key requirements. The growing focus on grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and infrastructure resilience is creating additional demand for SCADA solutions. Companies such as Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ABB, and GE Vernova continue to strengthen their offerings through software upgrades, connected automation platforms, and advanced monitoring capabilities. In 2026, Rockwell Automation is further expanding its SCADA capabilities with the latest FactoryTalk Optix release, designed to scale from standalone HMI applications to plant-wide SCADA. Schneider Electric is also emphasizing software-defined SCADA architectures for scalable remote operations and geographically distributed assets. As industries across North America continue to prioritize digitalization, system resilience, and secure connectivity, the region is expected to remain an important market for SCADA solutions.

Key Players

Major companies operating in the SCADA companies are Rockwell Automation (US), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), GE Vernova (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), OMRON Corporation (Japan), and Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), among others.

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