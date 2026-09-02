TEDU Inc: CRLA Names TEDU Its Globally Exclusive Tutor Tracking Technology Partner

Multiyear agreement brings CRLA's standards expertise into TEDU's product roadmap and provides preferred pricing for CRLA-certified institutions worldwide

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / The College Reading and Learning Association (CRLA), whose International Tutor Training Program Certification has certified more than 1,000 tutor-training programs worldwide, has named TEDU its globally exclusive tutoring tracking program software and technology partner.

"CRLA certification represents a meaningful commitment to high-quality tutor training, and demonstrating that commitment requires careful documentation and ongoing program management," said Lauren Humphries, President of CRLA. "Through this partnership, we hope to make the process of organizing evidence, tracking requirements, and maintaining documentation even more manageable without changing the standards of the review process."

Universities are placing greater emphasis on student persistence, and academic-support leaders need practical ways to deliver consistent, high-quality programs. Through this partnership, CRLA and TEDU are developing a CRLA-informed operating model within TEDU for tutoring teams seeking to earn or maintain CRLA certification. CRLA's standards, outcomes, and identified best practices will inform the platform's workflows, data collection, and reporting - streamlining how teams will document their programs and manage certification-related work.

CRLA will remain solely responsible for evaluating and awarding certification. In addition, CRLA also holds two advisory seats on TEDU's Tutoring Module, giving the association direct input on product direction and standards alignment.

"Universities should not have to choose between professional standards and software capable of running the work," said Nicolo Bates, president and CEO of TEDU. "This globally exclusive partnership brings CRLA's expertise directly into our product roadmap and connects rigorous tutoring standards with the infrastructure institutions use every day. Together, we're setting a new bar for how academic support is delivered, measured, and improved worldwide."

Through automation, the partnership simplifies certification data management, helping institutions and CRLA reviewers save time and reduce administrative costs. Also effective immediately, newly signed eligible institutions worldwide get 10% off annual TEDU licensing when they complete CRLA Training, and 20% off when they earn CRLA Certification. CRLA-certified institutions can confirm eligibility, review partnership pricing, and request a strategic consultation at tedulearning.com/crla.

TEDU supports academic-support operations at institutions across North America, including the University of Michigan, the University of North Georgia, and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where Supplemental Instruction originated. Its Learning Support System unifies tutoring, writing centers, coaching, Supplemental Instruction, study groups, scheduling, and outcomes reporting.

In TEDU's observational analysis of partner-university data, students who engaged with academic support three or more times re-enrolled at rates that averaged 8.5 percentage points higher than nonparticipants.

"CRLA's standards give academic-support teams a clear benchmark for quality, but putting those standards into practice takes consistent work," said Joe Salvatore, Director of the Science Learning Center at the University of Michigan. "Bringing that guidance into the technology we use would make the day-to-day process easier to manage and help our staff stay focused on students."

The partnership's next major milestone will be CRLA's 59th annual conference, Oct. 28-31, 2026, in Orlando, Fla. TEDU will serve as title partner, and the organizations will present the inaugural TEDU Learning Support Scholarships.

About CRLA

Founded in 1966, the College Reading and Learning Association is an international association of nearly 1,000 higher education professionals in learning assistance, tutoring, mentoring, and developmental education. Headquartered in Wales, Wis., CRLA operates the International Tutor Training Program Certification (ITTPC) and the International Peer Educator Training Program Certification (IPTPC), the recognized professional standards for peer-led academic support in higher education. For more information, visit crla.net.

About TEDU

TEDU is a Miami-based education technology company helping colleges and universities make academic support easier to access, operate, and improve. Its Learning Support System connects students, staff, and institutional leaders in one operating environment, simplifying service delivery and giving institutions clearer insight into engagement and outcomes through integrations with campus LMS and SIS systems. TEDU is CRLA's globally exclusive tutoring program software and technology partner and the exclusive software partner of the International Center for Supplemental Instruction. For more information, visit tedulearning.com.

Media Contacts

Lindsey Alford

VP of Partnerships

TEDU Inc.

lindsey@tedulearning.com

Rebecca Signore

Communications Director

College Reading and Learning Association

pr@crla.net

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SOURCE: TEDU Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/crla-names-tedu-its-globally-exclusive-tutor-tracking-technology-1209936