Biosimilars Market worth $70.79 billion by 2036 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Biosimilars Market is projected to reach USD 70.79 billion by 2036 from USD 37.39 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 380 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 402 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biosimilars Market- Global Forecast to 2036"

Biosimilars Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2036

2026-2036 2026 Market Size: USD 37.39 billion

USD 37.39 billion 2036 Projected Market Size: USD 70.79 billion

USD 70.79 billion CAGR (2026-2036): 6.6%

Biosimilars Market Trends & Insights:

North America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for biosimilars (11.5% CAGR) during the forecast period.

By drug class, the monoclonal antibodies segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2036.

By indication, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.

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Technological advancements in cell-line development, analytical characterization, process optimization, and biomanufacturing are enabling biosimilar developers to improve development speed, product consistency, manufacturing efficiency, and scalability. Advanced analytical technologies, high-throughput screening, process analytical technologies (PAT), and automation are increasingly supporting detailed structural and functional characterization of biosimilars, helping manufacturers demonstrate comparability with reference biologics while reducing development and production costs. Similarly, advances in single-use bioprocessing, continuous manufacturing, digital process monitoring, and data-driven process control are improving batch consistency, yield, contamination control, and manufacturing flexibility. At the same time, evolving regulatory requirements and quality standards are encouraging biosimilar manufacturers to adopt more sophisticated analytical and quality-management approaches to ensure robust characterization, regulatory compliance, and reliable commercial-scale production across major global markets.

"By indication, oncology segment accounted for largest market share in 2025"

The rising global incidence of cancer, combined with the substantial cost of biologic therapies, has made oncology the leading therapeutic area within the biosimilars market. Biosimilars provide more affordable alternatives to reference biologics, supporting broader patient access to essential cancer treatments and helping healthcare systems manage escalating treatment costs. Growing investment in oncology R&D has further strengthened the role of biosimilars as a cost-containment strategy. Key biosimilars used in oncology include trastuzumab, bevacizumab, rituximab, filgrastim, epoetin alfa, and denosumab. Continued regulatory approvals, expanding clinical adoption, and increasing collaboration among pharmaceutical stakeholders are expected to further support the growth of the oncology segment of the market.

"By drug class, monoclonal antibodies segment held largest market share in 2025 and will exhibit highest CAGR from 2026 to 2036"

Rituximab, Infliximab, Adalimumab, Trastuzumab, Pembrolizumab, Dupilumab, Ustekinumab, Risankizumab, Daratumumab, Nivolumab, and other monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are widely used biologic therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancers, chronic conditions, and certain infectious diseases. Developed using recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology, these therapies are designed to selectively target specific antigens or cellular receptors, enabling high therapeutic specificity and efficacy. The growing availability of biosimilars for established mAbs is expected to reduce treatment costs, improve patient access, and increase the affordability of biologic therapies. Furthermore, the expiration of patents and exclusivity periods for several high-value mAbs is expected to encourage biosimilar entry and intensify market competition, resulting in greater pricing pressure and increased investment in mAb biosimilar development. With their broad applications across oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, mAb biosimilars are expected to play an increasingly important role in expanding access to advanced biologic treatments and shaping the future healthcare landscape.

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By region. Europe accounted for largest market share in 2025.

Europe has emerged as the leading contributor to the biosimilar market, driven by pro-biosimilar governmental policies, heightened investments in research and development, and an increasing disease burden. Key suppliers in this arena include France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the UK. In 2026, the European Union marks the 20th anniversary of its biosimilar regulatory framework. Over the past two decades, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has evaluated 180 biosimilar applications, issuing positive opinions for 160 products. This extensive regulatory experience highlights the EU's longstanding leadership in establishing a robust and science-based framework for the development, evaluation, and approval of biosimilars globally.

Key Players

Leading players in the Biosimilars companies include Sandoz Group AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen Inc. (US), Celltrion Inc. (South Korea), Biocon Limited (India), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (India), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Stada Arzneimittel AG (Germany), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (China), Aprogen Inc. (South Korea), Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (China), and Alvotech (Iceland).

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Biosimilars Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The biosimilars market is witnessing increasing strategic investment as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies strengthen capabilities across development, manufacturing, regulatory, commercialization, and global market access. Recent investments and partnerships indicate that companies are increasingly prioritizing platforms that can accelerate biosimilar development, expand manufacturing capacity, and support commercialization across multiple therapeutic areas rather than focusing solely on individual biosimilar assets. For example, Sandoz is investing more than USD 1.1 billion in Slovenia through 2029, including a USD 440 million sterile-product manufacturing facility in Brnik, to expand integrated biosimilar production capacity. Similarly, Biocon Biologics is investing in the expansion of its Malaysia manufacturing facility to double drug-substance and drug-product capacity, supporting its growing portfolio of insulin and other biosimilars. These investments are particularly important for high-value biologics with significant revenue exposure and established demand, including monoclonal antibodies, insulin analogs, and other complex biologics. Strategic collaborations between originator companies, biosimilar developers, CDMOs, and regional pharmaceutical companies are also supporting technology transfer, manufacturing scale-up, and geographic expansion.

Revenue Shift Context

The biosimilars market is gradually shifting from a limited number of early entrants toward a broader and increasingly competitive revenue structure encompassing multiple biosimilar manufacturers, therapeutic indications, geographic markets, and product formats. Revenue generation is increasingly influenced by the number of approved biosimilars, speed of market entry following reference biologic patent expiry, pricing discounts, payer and physician adoption, interchangeability status, and the ability of manufacturers to secure hospital, tender, and formulary contracts. Established products such as rituximab, trastuzumab, bevacizumab, adalimumab, infliximab, and etanercept continue to represent important revenue pools, while newer biosimilars targeting high-value biologics are expected to create additional opportunities through 2035. As competition increases, revenue is expected to shift toward manufacturers capable of achieving rapid post-launch penetration, maintaining competitive pricing, ensuring reliable supply, and securing broad regulatory approval across major markets. Over the forecast period, growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor biosimilar portfolios with multiple high-value molecules, broad indication coverage, differentiated delivery options, strong payer access, and efficient manufacturing platforms.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions remain a cornerstone of biosimilar strategy, with activity structured as single-asset or portfolio transactions, share deals bundling R&D capability, and joint ventures that carve out partner specific programmers. Deal flow has remained steady in the last 3 years, with a decisive pivot toward generics acquirers. The headline transaction this year is Sun Pharma's USD 11.75 billion acquisition of Organon, described as the largest acquisition ever by an Indian pharmaceutical company, which grants Sun Pharma an established portfolio of more than 70 products spanning biosimilars and women's health, positioning it as the world's seventh-largest biosimilar company. Integration-oriented deals such as Amneal's acquisition of Kashiv Biosciences (up to USD 350 million in regulatory milestones plus royalties) illustrate the drive to control development, manufacturing, and commercial economics under one roof as companies position for the next LOE wave.

BIOSIMILARS MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-AUGUST 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description August 2026 Acquisition Piramal Pharma Limited (India) Yapan Bio Private Limited (India) Piramal Pharma Ltd. (PPL) completed the acquisition of an incremental 40.67% stake in Yapan Bio Private Limited, enabling PPL to expand its presence in the biologics sector. With the finalization of this deal, PPL will fully embed the subsidiary's advanced large molecule capabilities into its integrated service offering, enabling the company to offer customers broader services in the space and expanding its ability to develop and scale complex biologic therapies with greater efficiency. August 2026 Acquisition Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC (US) Kashiv BioSciences (India) Amneal completed the acquisition of Kashiv BioSciences for USD 750 million at closing (USD 375 million cash + USD 375 million equity), plus up to USD 350 million in potential milestone payments and commercial royalties. Kashiv brings biosimilar R&D, manufacturing, and a broader pipeline. November 2025 Acquisition Sandoz Group AG (Switzerland) Just-Evotec Biologics (France) Sandoz acquired Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS and its Toulouse J.POD facility for approximately USD 350 million in upfront consideration, alongside an indefinite license to Evotec's continuous manufacturing technology. The transaction strengthens Sandoz's internal biosimilar development and manufacturing capabilities and provides access to automated, high-throughput continuous manufacturing technology. September 2025 Acquisition Celltrion, Inc. (South Korea) Eli Lilly (US) Celltrion signed an agreement to acquire Eli Lilly's biologics drug-substance manufacturing facility in Branchburg, New Jersey, for approximately USD 330 million. The facility covers approximately 37 acres and includes four buildings, with additional vacant land available for future expansion. The transaction was completed later in 2025 after the required regulatory clearances

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is estimated at 30-35%, reflecting a competitive market with a relatively concentrated group of leading biosimilar manufacturers. The biosimilars market includes major pharmaceutical companies such as Sandoz, Celltrion, Biocon Biologics, Amgen, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepis, Fresenius Kabi, Viatris, and Organon, among others. These companies have established positions across key biosimilar molecules, including monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, insulin and other recombinant proteins, with commercial portfolios spanning oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, and hematology. The competitive landscape is shaped by differences in portfolio breadth, regulatory approvals, manufacturing scale, geographic reach, pricing strategies, interchangeability status, and payer and tender access. The coexistence of large diversified pharmaceutical companies and specialized biosimilar developers creates significant scope for continued competition, strategic partnerships, licensing, acquisitions, and manufacturing investments, particularly as additional high-value biologics lose exclusivity, and new biosimilars enter major markets. Competitive intensity is expected to increase through the forecast period as manufacturers expand their pipelines and seek to capture market share through lower pricing, broader indication coverage, reliable supply, and faster commercialization following reference biologic patent and exclusivity expiries.

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