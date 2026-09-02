DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Autoimmune Uveitis Market to Expand at a CAGR of 7% During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Treatments Challenge the Existing Therapeutic Landscape | DelveInsight

The autoimmune uveitis market is poised for steady growth, driven by the increasing recognition and diagnosis of non-infectious uveitis, the need for steroid-sparing therapies, and continued advances in targeted immunomodulatory treatments. Growth is expected to accelerate as emerging therapies such as Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceutical), and others seek to address unmet needs through novel mechanisms and potentially improve efficacy, durability, and safety.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Autoimmune Uveitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, autoimmune uveitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Summary

The market size for autoimmune uveitis was estimated at USD 1.2 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest autoimmune uveitis treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The larger market is covered by Biologics, making up the total autoimmune uveitis market of around USD 800 million in 2025, in the 7MM.

in 2025, in the 7MM. In 2025, there were nearly 673,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of autoimmune uveitis in the 7MM.

diagnosed prevalent cases of autoimmune uveitis in the 7MM. Leading autoimmune uveitis companies, such as Priovant Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novaliq, PulseSight Therapeutics, and others, are developing new autoimmune uveitis treatment drugs that can be available in the autoimmune uveitis market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new autoimmune uveitis treatment drugs that can be available in the autoimmune uveitis market in the coming years. The promising autoimmune uveitis therapies in clinical trials include Brepocitinib, TRS01, RAY121, NOV05, PST-606, and others.

Discover autoimmune uveitis clinical trial 2026 update press release @ http://delveinsight.com/report-store/autoimmune-uveitis-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Autoimmune Uveitis Market

Rising Autoimmune Uveitis Prevalence: Autoimmune uveitis is a rare inflammatory ocular condition that may cause vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness. In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM. Among disease subtypes, anterior non-infectious uveitis (aNIU) represented the most prevalent form, followed by pan-uveitis and posterior uveitis. The varying distribution of these subtypes plays a key role in determining treatment strategies, disease outcomes, and healthcare resource utilization.

Autoimmune uveitis is a rare inflammatory ocular condition that may cause vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness. In 2025, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases across the 7MM. Among disease subtypes, anterior non-infectious uveitis (aNIU) represented the most prevalent form, followed by pan-uveitis and posterior uveitis. The varying distribution of these subtypes plays a key role in determining treatment strategies, disease outcomes, and healthcare resource utilization. Growing Demand for Steroid-Sparing Therapies: Long-term corticosteroid use can lead to complications such as cataracts, glaucoma, and elevated intraocular pressure. This is driving demand for safer immunomodulatory and targeted therapies that can reduce steroid dependence.

Long-term corticosteroid use can lead to complications such as cataracts, glaucoma, and elevated intraocular pressure. This is driving demand for safer immunomodulatory and targeted therapies that can reduce steroid dependence. Advancements in Biologic and Targeted Therapies: The development of biologics and other targeted treatments is transforming the autoimmune uveitis treatment landscape. Therapies directed against specific inflammatory pathways offer the potential for improved disease control and more personalized treatment approaches.

The development of biologics and other targeted treatments is transforming the autoimmune uveitis treatment landscape. Therapies directed against specific inflammatory pathways offer the potential for improved disease control and more personalized treatment approaches. Increasing Clinical Research and Pipeline Development: Emerging candidates such as Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceutical), and others are being developed to deliver more targeted and effective treatment options beyond currently available biologics. These investigational therapies seek to enhance treatment efficacy, reduce dosing frequency, and limit systemic adverse effects, potentially addressing significant unmet needs among patients who do not respond adequately to existing therapies.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that the conventional corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents currently dominate the autoimmune uveitis treatment landscape; however, targeted biologics, JAK/TYK2 inhibitors, and advanced localized drug delivery systems are expected to drive future innovation by providing safer, more durable, and steroid-sparing treatment options.

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Analysis

Corticosteroids remain the cornerstone of first-line treatment for autoimmune uveitis and are administered through various routes, including topical ophthalmic drops, periocular injections, intravitreal preparations, and oral therapy in cases of severe inflammation.

remain the cornerstone of first-line treatment for autoimmune uveitis and are administered through various routes, including topical ophthalmic drops, periocular injections, intravitreal preparations, and oral therapy in cases of severe inflammation. However, long-term corticosteroid exposure can lead to significant complications, including cataracts, glaucoma, increased intraocular pressure, and systemic adverse events, underscoring the need for safer and more sustainable treatment options.

As efforts to minimize steroid dependence increase, immunomodulatory agents such as methotrexate, azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, cyclosporine, tacrolimus, and sirolimus are being increasingly adopted as steroid-sparing therapies, although many of these treatments are used off-label in non-infectious uveitis.

A significant milestone was the approval of adalimumab by AbbVie , which became the first systemic biologic approved for non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis, expanding therapeutic options for patients with refractory disease.

, which became the first systemic biologic approved for non-infectious intermediate, posterior, and panuveitis, expanding therapeutic options for patients with refractory disease. Nevertheless, substantial unmet needs remain due to recurrent disease, limited availability of approved biologic therapies, treatment resistance, and the absence of curative treatment approaches.

These challenges are driving continued innovation across the pipeline, with candidates such as TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceuticals), and investigational sirolimus-based therapies being developed to deliver more targeted, durable, and potentially safer treatment outcomes.

(Tarsier Pharma), (Priovant Therapeutics), (Chugai Pharmaceuticals), and investigational sirolimus-based therapies being developed to deliver more targeted, durable, and potentially safer treatment outcomes. Increasing investment in topical biologics, gene-based approaches, localized drug delivery technologies, and steroid-sparing therapies is expected to support considerable growth and evolution of the autoimmune uveitis market in the coming years.

Autoimmune Uveitis Competitive Landscape

Some of the autoimmune uveitis drugs under development include Brepocitinib (Priovant Therapeutics), TRS01 (Tarsier Pharma), RAY121 (Chugai Pharmaceutical), NOV05 (Novaliq), PST-606 (PulseSight Therapeutics), and others.

Tarsier Pharma's TRS01 is a polypeptide conjugate designed to exert a dual mechanism of action. The investigational therapy promotes the activation of anti-inflammatory macrophages while also suppressing nuclear factor-kB (NF-kB) signaling through toll-like receptor 4 (TLR4). TRS represents a proprietary, bio-inspired platform being developed for the treatment of blinding ocular diseases.

Priovant's lead investigational therapy, brepocitinib, is an oral, once-daily dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor. The drug is in late-stage development for multiple severe autoimmune diseases that have limited or no approved targeted treatment options and has demonstrated positive outcomes across several Phase II and Phase III studies. Priovant is also assessing brepocitinib in a Phase III trial for non-infectious uveitis (NIU), with topline results anticipated in the second half of 2026.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the autoimmune uveitis market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the autoimmune uveitis market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the latest treatments for autoimmune uveitis 2026 @ Autoimmune Uveitis Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Autoimmune Uveitis Market

In January 2026, Novaliq received US FDA IND clearance for NOV05 (topical tacrolimus eye drops) to initiate the Phase II EYETAC trial in patients with non-infectious anterior uveitis. The therapy is designed to provide localized immunosuppression while reducing systemic steroid exposure and associated side effects.

received US FDA IND clearance for NOV05 (topical tacrolimus eye drops) to initiate the Phase II EYETAC trial in patients with non-infectious anterior uveitis. The therapy is designed to provide localized immunosuppression while reducing systemic steroid exposure and associated side effects. In October 2025, Celltrion announced that the FDA approved an expanded pediatric indication for adalimumab-aaty (YUFLYMA) for children aged 2 years and older with non-infectious uveitis, further expanding access to anti-TNF therapy.

announced that the FDA approved an expanded pediatric indication for adalimumab-aaty (YUFLYMA) for children aged 2 years and older with non-infectious uveitis, further expanding access to anti-TNF therapy. In September 2025, Priovant Therapeutics announced that the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to brepocitinib for non-anterior non-infectious uveitis. The company continues enrollment in the Phase III CLARITY trial evaluating the TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in patients with active uveitis.

announced that the US FDA granted Fast Track Designation to brepocitinib for non-anterior non-infectious uveitis. The company continues enrollment in the Phase III CLARITY trial evaluating the TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in patients with active uveitis. In April 2025, VivaVision Biotech announced positive topline Phase II results for VVN461 in non-infectious anterior uveitis, demonstrating non-inferior efficacy versus prednisolone acetate along with favorable safety outcomes. The company plans to advance the therapy into Phase III development.

Autoimmune Uveitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The autoimmune uveitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current autoimmune uveitis patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In 2025, NIU accounted for the highest proportion of diagnosed prevalent cases of uveitis in the US, with approximately 90% of cases, while infectious uveitis accounted for the least, with around 10% of cases.

The autoimmune uveitis treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of NIU by Anatomical Location

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis

Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis

Total Treated Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Autoimmune Uveitis Market CAGR 7 % Autoimmune Uveitis Market Size in 2025 USD 1.2 Billion Key Autoimmune Uveitis Companies Priovant Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Novaliq, PulseSight Therapeutics, AbbVie, Harrow, and others Key Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies Brepocitinib, TRS01, RAY121, NOV05, PST-606, HUMIRA, TRIESENCE, and others

Scope of the Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report

Autoimmune Uveitis Patient Population Forecast

Autoimmune Uveitis Therapeutics Market Size

Autoimmune Uveitis Pipeline Analysis

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Size and Trends

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Opportunity

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Autoimmune Uveitis

Autoimmune Uveitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the autoimmune uveitis treatment market @ Autoimmune Uveitis Drugs

Table of Contents

1 Autoimmune Uveitis Market Key Insights 2 Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Autoimmune Uveitis Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Autoimmune Uveitis By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of Autoimmune Uveitis By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Autoimmune Uveitis 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types 7.3 Symptoms 7.4 Causes 7.5 Pathophysiology 7.6 Diagnosis 7.7 Treatment 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Autoimmune Uveitis 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale 8.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the 7MM 8.4 The United States 8.4.1 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the United States 8.4.2 Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Uveitis in the United States 8.4.3 Diagnosed Prevalent of NIU by Anatomical Location in the United States 8.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis in the United States 8.4.5 Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis in the United States 8.4.6 Total Treated Cases of Autoimmune Uveitis in the United States 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 Patient Journey of Autoimmune Uveitis 10 Marketed Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies 10.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Autoimmune Uveitis 10.2 Adalimumab (HUMIRA): AbbVie 10.2.1 Drug Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 10.2.5 Clinical Development 10.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 10.2.6 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies 11.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Autoimmune Uveitis 11.2 TRS01: Tarsier Pharma 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activity 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Analyst Views 11.3 RAY121: Chugai Pharmaceutical List to be continued in the report… 12 Autoimmune Uveitis Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook of Autoimmune Uveitis 12.3 Key Autoimmune Uveitis Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4 Conjoint Analysis of Autoimmune Uveitis 12.5 Total Market Size of Autoimmune Uveitis in the 7MM 12.6 Total Market Size of Autoimmune Uveitis by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Autoimmune Uveitis Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Autoimmune Uveitis in the United States 12.7.2 Total Market Size of Autoimmune Uveitis by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Autoimmune Uveitis Market 12.9 Japan Autoimmune Uveitis Market 13 Unmet Needs of Autoimmune Uveitis 14 SWOT Analysis of Autoimmune Uveitis 15 KOL Views of Autoimmune Uveitis 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 16.5 Market Access and Reimbursement of Autoimmune Uveitis Therapies 17 Bibliography 18 Autoimmune Uveitis Market Report Methodology

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