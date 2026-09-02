Epique Realty COO Christopher Miller Honored with Prestigious 2026 HousingWire Vanguard Award

Recognizing his undeniable impact on the housing economy, Miller joins an elite class of C-level executives moving global markets forward.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Epique Realty is immensely proud to announce that Christopher Miller, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, has been honored with the highly prestigious 2026 HousingWire Vanguard Award. This recognition is reserved for the housing industry's most influential C-level professionals and business leaders whose visionary leadership and execution are actively moving markets forward every single day.

The Vanguard Awards recognize leaders across lending, servicing, investments, and real estate who share one common trait: an unmistakable, transformative impact on the industry at large.

"We are extremely proud of Christopher's achievements and thankful that HousingWire honored him with the 2026 Vanguard Award," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder, Epique Realty. "The legacy brokerage industry traditionally managed by passing heavy operational overhead, franchise fees, and financial risk downward onto agents, leading to a devastating 87% agent failure rate. Christopher flipped this model upside down by operationalizing an ecosystem where the corporate entity absorbs the friction, fully funding agent healthcare, marketing, and award-winning technology."

Christopher's Vanguard recognition reflects a year of historic, market-moving achievements. As the operational mastermind behind Epique Realty's explosive hyper-growth, by operationalizing the enterprise-grade infrastructure necessary to scale the brokerage from a regional startup into a dominant global powerhouse. Under his direct guidance, Epique expanded into all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and Mexico, seamlessly supporting a roster of over 4,000 agents.

By implementing Epique's "radical generosity" model, Christopher ensured the seamless rollout of over 100 fully subsidized agent benefits, including healthcare, proprietary AI tools, and substantial lead generation, without sacrificing corporate stability. This framework resulted in staggering momentum: closing over 23,000 transactions and surpassing $7 billion in total sales volume in 2025 alone. This unprecedented trajectory recently culminated in Epique Realty debuting at an astonishing #7 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, crowning it the #1 Fastest-Growing Real Estate Company in America.

Christopher Miller shared, "Early on, I learned it would be easy to get caught up in scaling technology and chasing massive volume metrics. But none of that infrastructure matters if the people executing it don't feel valued, supported, and heard. When you put people first and genuinely empower them with the right tools and culture, they will take your vision further than you ever could alone. This award is a testament to the thousands of Epique agents who bring our vision to life."

"Christopher being named a Vanguard is the ultimate validation of what we have known since day one: his operational genius is entirely redefining the real estate ecosystem," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder of Epique Realty, and a previous Vanguard Award recipient. "He doesn't just manage growth; he engineers the infrastructure that allows a profoundly compassionate, agent-first model to scale globally. Welcoming him into the Vanguard ranks is a proud moment for our entire Epique family."

Beyond the boardroom, Christopher champions the company's philanthropic heartbeat, ensuring Epique's social impact matches its financial performance. He established the NEMO (Natural Disaster Relief) Task Force to mobilize immediate aid for communities affected by catastrophic events and co-founded Epique Cares to provide financial support to agents facing personal crises. By brilliantly balancing technical operational excellence with profound human empathy, Christopher Miller exemplifies the true definition of an industry Vanguard.

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents through an all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company in America, named by the 2026 Inc 5000 List. Operating across all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, Mexico, and still expanding, Epique supports thousands of agents with its revolutionary agent-first model. By providing more than 100 unheard-of free benefits, award-winning AI, and a culture of radical generosity, Epique combines its agent-first culture with enterprise-grade innovation to set new standards and completely transform the modern brokerage experience. #BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

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SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/epique-realty-coo-christopher-miller-honored-with-prestigious-2026-housingwire-vanguard-1215720