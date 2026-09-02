Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2026) - Sri Vemuri, National Sales Manager, Capital International Asset Management (Canada), Inc. ("Capital Group Canada" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Company's three new active ETFs:

Capital Group U.S. Equity Select ETF (Canada) (TSX: CAPU)

Capital Group International Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada) (TSX: CAPN)

Capital Group Global Developed Equity Select ETF (Canada) (TSX: CAPQ)

CAPU seeks long-term growth of capital and income through investments primarily in common stocks of U.S. issuers. CAPN seeks to provide prudent growth of capital through investments primarily in equity securities of issuers in developed markets outside North America. CAPQ seeks to provide prudent growth of capital through investments primarily in equity securities of issuers in developed markets.

Capital Group Canada is part of Capital Group, a global investment management firm originating in Los Angeles, California. As Capital Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2031, its long-term strategy remains firmly rooted in its mission to improve people's lives through successful investing. With over 9,000 associates and 34 offices around the world, Capital Group manages US$3.6 trillion in assets (as of June 30, 2026) for millions of wealth management and institutional clients around the world.

For more information about Capital Group Canada's suite of active ETFs, please visit capitalgroup.com/active-etf.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312596