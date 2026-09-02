dlivrd Technologies Inc: Verde Colab Acquires HudsonDesk, Expanding Flexible Workspace Brand into Hudson County

Acquisition brings Verde Colab to North Jersey with a design-forward coworking and creative studio overlooking the Manhattan skyline

GUTTENBERG, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Verde Colab, a growing flexible workspace and coworking brand, today announced the acquisition of HudsonDesk, a premium coworking and creative studio at 7000 JFK Boulevard East in Guttenberg, New Jersey, marking the company's expansion into North Jersey and the New York City metropolitan market.

Located along Boulevard East, HudsonDesk offers a thoughtfully designed workspace with floor-to-ceiling windows and unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. The location features dedicated workspaces, semi-private team pods, a private office, creative studio, call space, kitchenette, outdoor terrace and garage parking.

Verde Colab will build upon the foundation established by HudsonDesk while bringing the location into the broader Verde Colab brand and operating model.

"When I first saw HudsonDesk, what stood out wasn't just the space, it was the opportunity to build something really unique in a market that doesn't have enough options like this," said Christopher Heffernan, Founder of Verde Colab. "You have an incredible view of Manhattan, garage parking, a beautifully designed space and a community of people who already use it to work and create. It gives us a great foundation to bring the Verde experience to North Jersey while keeping the character that made HudsonDesk special."

The Guttenberg location will serve remote professionals, entrepreneurs, startups, small teams and creatives throughout Hudson County while providing an alternative for professionals who want proximity to New York City without commuting into Manhattan every day.

The location's creative studio will also allow Verde Colab to expand beyond traditional coworking, with opportunities for photography and video shoots, podcasts, meetings, workshops, private events and other creative uses during hours that complement traditional coworking.

HudsonDesk founder Hosam Hassan will assist with the transition as the location becomes part of the Verde Colab network.

"I built HudsonDesk because I needed a place to work that was quiet, inspiring, and close to Manhattan. Nothing like that existed in this part of Hudson County," said Hosam Hassan, Founder of HudsonDesk. "When Chris shared his vision for HudsonDesk with me, I immediately knew that the Verde Colab team had exactly what it would take to grow it into something really special. I'm excited to see Chris and his team bring a whole new experience to our Hudson County neighborhoods."

For Heffernan, the acquisition is part of a broader vision for Verde Colab: creating boutique, design-forward workspaces that feel connected to the communities they serve rather than replicating a traditional, one-size-fits-all coworking model.

"We're not trying to put the exact same coworking space in every market," Heffernan added. "Sea Isle should feel like Sea Isle. Hudson County should feel like Hudson County. The common thread is creating a place where people actually want to spend part of their day, somewhere local, well designed and easy to use. HudsonDesk fits that vision incredibly well."

The Guttenberg space will transition to the Verde Colab brand following the acquisition, with additional details regarding memberships, workspace options, creative studio bookings and the location's official Verde Colab launch to be announced.

About Verde Colab

Verde Colab, a dlivrd Technologies company, is a flexible workspace and coworking company building thoughtfully designed places to work, meet and connect. Each location combines professional workspace, private offices, meeting areas and flexible memberships with a design and amenities tailored to its community. Rather than a one-size-fits-all approach, Verde Colab creates spaces with a strong sense of place, giving remote professionals, entrepreneurs, small businesses and growing teams an alternative to working from home or a traditional office.

About HudsonDesk

HudsonDesk is a coworking and creative workspace located in Guttenberg, New Jersey, overlooking the Manhattan skyline. The space serves remote professionals, entrepreneurs, startups and creatives through dedicated workspaces, team pods, private office space and a flexible creative studio for meetings, photography, video, podcasts and events.

Media Contact

Verde Colab

Bradley McCallister

Bradley.McCallister@dlivrd.io

us.verdecolab.com

SOURCE: dlivrd Technologies Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/verde-colab-acquires-hudsondesk-expanding-flexible-workspace-bran-1214760