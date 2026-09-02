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ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 17:02 Uhr
211 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JRM Construction Management: JRM Construction West Delivers Multiple Joe & The Juice Locations Across Southern California

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / JRM Construction West is proud to announce the completion of multiple retail build-outs for Joe & The Juice in Culver City and Santa Monica, helping expand the brand's Southern California presence with vibrant, high-energy environments built around its signature food, beverage, and customer experience.

Each location required careful coordination of the infrastructure behind the brand experience. JRM installed full commercial kitchens supported by significant trenching and new plumbing systems, creating the foundation for efficient food and beverage operations. Comprehensive millwork packages, upgraded restrooms, and modern lighting systems were also delivered at each location, bringing together the distinctive character of the Joe & The Juice brand.

Executing multiple locations called for a disciplined, repeatable approach without losing sight of the details that make each space feel authentic. Through proactive planning and close collaboration with design and engineering partners, JRM delivered brand-forward environments across both projects while maintaining the quality and execution required for an expanding retail program.

"Joe & The Juice has a distinct identity, and translating that consistently across multiple locations requires precision at every level," said John Jackson, VP, Managing Director at JRM West. "From the commercial kitchen infrastructure to the millwork, lighting, and finishes, our team brought the same level of ownership and coordination to each project to deliver spaces that feel unmistakably Joe & The Juice."

The completed locations highlight JRM's ability to scale multi-site QSR programs while maintaining a consistent brand experience, combining complex food-and-beverage infrastructure, detailed craftsmanship, and efficient execution to support Joe & The Juice's continued growth across Southern California.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management
sukhan@jrmcm.com
212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-west-delivers-multiple-joe-and-the-juice-locations-across-southern-cal-1215268

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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