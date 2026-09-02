Grassi Adds Two Tax Partners, Strengthening International Tax and Trust & Estate Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Grassi, a leading employee-owned advisory, tax and accounting firm, announced the addition of two new Tax Partners, further strengthening the firm's international tax and trust and estate capabilities. Joining the firm are Tiffany Roque, CPA, MST, Partner and International Tax Leader, and Angela Ferrantelli, CPA, MST, AEP, Trust & Estate Partner. Their additions expand Grassi's ability to deliver specialized tax services to high-net-worth individuals, families, privately held businesses and multinational organizations navigating complex tax environments.

Roque brings extensive experience in international tax advisory and compliance, including global tax structuring, foreign investment analysis, foreign tax credit planning and U.S. international tax provisions. She advises high-net-worth individuals, privately held businesses and multinational organizations. Her leadership will further enhance Grassi's ability to support clients as they navigate an increasingly global marketplace.

Ferrantelli brings more than 20 years of experience advising high-net-worth individuals, families, estates and trusts. Her background includes estate and trust taxation, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax planning, fiduciary accounting and wealth transfer strategies. She works closely with clients to develop approaches that support long-term wealth preservation and succession objectives.

"Tiffany and Angela are accomplished professionals whose expertise aligns with our clients' evolving needs," said Louis C. Grassi, Founder and CEO of Grassi. "Their experience, technical knowledge and personalized approach strengthen our ability to deliver insights and guidance across domestic and international tax matters. We are pleased to welcome them to the firm."

The appointments reflect Grassi's commitment to expanding its Tax Practice and delivering specialized advisory services to individuals, families and businesses facing complex tax challenges. As an independent, employee-owned firm, Grassi continues to invest in talent and technical expertise to help clients navigate change, capitalize on opportunities and pursue their long-term financial and business objectives.

About Grassi

Grassi is a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax, and accounting firm serving middle-market businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals, and nonprofit organizations. Ranked the 52nd-largest accounting firm in the United States, Grassi is one of the few employee-owned ESOP firms of its size, delivering a high-touch, relationship-driven approach to client service. Grassi provides specialized services across key sectors, including construction, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, healthcare, nonprofit, real estate, architecture and engineering, and more. With 10 offices across the U.S. and global reach through PrimeGlobal, Grassi collaborates with clients to drive growth, manage complexity, and build lasting success. Learn more at www.grassiadvisors.com.

For More Information:

Beth More

Chief Marketing Officer

bmore@grassiadvisors.com

SOURCE: Grassi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grassi-adds-two-tax-partners-strengthening-international-tax-and-1215629