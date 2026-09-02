Covation Biomaterials LLC: CovationBio's Xatryx Mass Production On Spec, to Debut First Non-Food Bio-Based Athletic Insole at NW Materials Show in the U.S.

QIDONG, China, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio"), a leading innovator in bio-based materials, announces a successful production of its first series of commercial on spec batches of Xatryx.T bioTHF and Xatryx bioPTMEG. Concurrently, the company, in collaboration with globally renowned insole brand INSITE, will unveil the world's first athletic insole featuring Xatryx bioPTMEG, a non-food bio-based material, at the NW Materials Show in Portland, Oregon. This marks a successful application development milestone, showcasing Xatryx bioPTMEG's application from a raw material to a bio-based footwear building block.

Xatryx Qidong Plant Mass Production On Spec

Following the mechanical completion of its inaugural 50,000 ton commercial plant for its C4 platform technology in April 2026, CovationBio has rapidly advanced to successful production. In August 2026, the Qidong plant officially initiated the production of its first commercial batches, including Xatryx.T bioTHF as well as Xatryx bioPTMEG series products in molecular weights of 2000, 1800, and 1000. Under rigorous internal quality control testing, all produced grades adhere to industry expected quality specifications.

Mr. You Feifeng, Chairman of CovationBio, commented, "From mechanical completion to the first commercial batches being on spec, the CovationBio team completed the entire process of equipment commissioning, process optimization, and scale-up in just four months. The initial on-spec status of all three molecular weight grades demonstrates the maturity and stability of our proprietary process technology. We are actively collaborating with downstream customers for trial sampling and collecting feedback, which will further validate the performance of our products in end-use applications and their drop-in adaptability to existing application processes."

As a sustainable alternative to fossil-based PTMEG, Xatryx bioPTMEG can directly replace fossil-based PTMEG, delivering outstanding product performance in downstream applications such as spandex, polyurethanes, and thermoplastic elastomers while significantly reducing reliance on non-renewable materials.

Key sustainability advantages of the Xatryx product include:

Significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing compared to fossil-based counterparts;

Bio-based content derived from annually renewable non-food biomass (e.g., agricultural by-products such as corncobs), avoiding competition with food supply;

Reduced dependence on non-renewable fossil fuels;

Drop-in solution for downstream customers, requiring no major process adjustments when switching to bio-based materials.

INSITE and CovationBio Collaborate to Deliver the First Partially Bio-Based Athletic Insole made with Xatryx

Alongside the production milestone, CovationBio is actively collaborating with the value chain to develop various downstream applications of Xatryx. On September 2-3, 2026, at the NW Materials Show in Portland, CovationBio will co-host the "Next-Generation Bio-Based Footwear Materials Application Forum" with INSITE, a globally recognized insole brand, and officially introduce the world's first partially non-food bio-based athletic insole with Xatryx.

This innovative insole product uses Xatryx bioPTMEG as its core raw material, extending non-food bio-based materials from industrial feedstock to everyday athletic footwear. INSITE, with its deep expertise in footwear biomechanics and podiatric design, joins forces with CovationBio in this cross-industry collaboration, setting a new benchmark for sustainable materials in the insole industry.

Dr. Zhao Mosha, Global Marketing Director of CovationBio's C4 Platform, stated, "From the on-spec mass-production of Xatryx at Qidong plant to the end-product launch at the Portland footwear show, together with INSITE we have achieved the leap from 'raw materials to end use' within just a few weeks. This is not only a technological milestone for both companies, but also a great example that with the drop-in capability of Xatryx to replace fossil-based incumbent and the whole value chain innovative collaboration, the non-food bio-based material industry can move from concept to reality very efficiently. We look forward to joining hands with INSITE and value-chain partners of more applications to drive the sustainable transformation of the materials industry."

The NW Materials Show is one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the global footwear materials and functional fabrics sector. At the event, the CovationBio team will explain how Xatryx empowers the footwear material supply chain and how it will work with global value-chain partners to advance sustainable development strategies.

About CovationBio

Covation Biomaterials LLC (CovationBio) was established in 2022 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware. The company possesses advanced and innovative technologies in the bio-based materials field, focusing on offering a portfolio of high-performance and sustainable solutions. Building on DuPont's pioneering scientific innovation legacy, CovationBio provides innovative solutions for industries in apparel, footwear, and carpet. Through its brands which include Xatryx and Sorona, CovationBio delivers essential materials that help create bio-based products within reach for every customer.

CovationBio, Xatryx and Sorona are trademarks of Covation Biomaterials or its affiliates.

Disclaimer: The above statements regarding greenhouse gas emissions assessment and product performance are based on internal testing results conducted by Covation Biomaterials LLC using representative methods. Actual results may vary depending on specific application scenarios and conditions of use.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covationbios-xatryx-mass-production-on-spec-to-debut-first-nonfood-biobased-athletic-insole-at-nw-materials-show-in-the-us-302867464.html