Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Correction - Placing of £350,000

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2026

Correction: This announcement replaces the announcement released at 07:00 on 02 September 2026 that contained a comment regarding the newly granted US patent for its ASIC Ultra Boost to a market-ready condition. The Company would like to clarify that whilst the Company has received formal approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office in respect of its ASIC Ultra Boost patent application (as noted in its announcement of 27 July 2026), certain formalities still remain before the patent is granted. The Company fully expects the patent to be issued in due course and an announcement will be made once it has been granted. The full updated announcement is provided below.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Placing to raise £350,000

Quantum Blockchain Technologies plc (AIM: QBT), the AIM-listed research & development and investing company focused principally on a research and development programme within blockchain technology, announces that it has raised £350,000 (before expenses) through the placing of 140,000,000 new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each in the Company (the "Placing Shares") at a price of 0.25 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing").

The net proceeds of the Placing will be used for:

Continued research and development, testing and optimisation of the Company's proprietary Bitcoin mining technologies, including its Method C AI Oracle and related software products, together with testing, and business development activities;

Bringing the newly approved US patent for its ASIC Ultra Boost to a market-ready condition once granted (expected imminently following completion of certain formalities as noted in the announcement of 27 July 2026), including the collation of data at fine measurements at a low nanometers scale; a pre-condition for any commercial negotiation with ASIC manufacturers;

Porting and integration work with mining hardware and software environments, including work relating to the AI Oracle;

Commercial and business development activities with prospective industry counterparties; and

General working capital purposes.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Application will be made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, with admission expected to occur at 8.00 a.m. on or around 8 September 2026 ("Admission"). The Placing Shares will rank pari passuin all respects with the Company's existing ordinary shares.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 1,748,083,941 ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will be 1,748,083,941.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman of QBT, commented:

"The Placing provides the Company with additional working capital to support the development and testing activities required to bring our proprietary Bitcoin mining technologies to market.

Our current focus is on progressing the work on the AI Oracle and our other software-based solutions, while further developing relationships with industry participants and potential future commercial partners in preparation for commercial deployment."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended ("UK MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of UK MAR."

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For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM-listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the blockchain technologies sector, including cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques through a technology-driven approach which the Company believes has the potential to outperform existing market practices.