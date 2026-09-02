Bodycote Plc - Suspension of Share Buyback Programme
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02
2 September 2026
Bodycote plc
(the Company)
Suspension of Share Buyback Programme
Bodycote plc announces that, further to the announcement made on 1 September 2026 by Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC of a recommended cash offer for Bodycote, it has suspended with immediate effect the £80m share buyback programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), which commenced on 11 March 2026.
Under the Buyback Programme, Barclays Bank plc on behalf of Bodycote has purchased a total of 2,574,597 ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each at a cost of £17.5m. All shares purchased under the Buyback Programme have been cancelled.
Any re-commencement of the Buyback Programme would be announced to the market.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Edward Knight
Tel: +44 20 3727 1340