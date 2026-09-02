Bodycote Plc - Suspension of Share Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2026



Bodycote plc

(the Company)



Suspension of Share Buyback Programme



Bodycote plc announces that, further to the announcement made on 1 September 2026 by Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC of a recommended cash offer for Bodycote, it has suspended with immediate effect the £80m share buyback programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), which commenced on 11 March 2026.

Under the Buyback Programme, Barclays Bank plc on behalf of Bodycote has purchased a total of 2,574,597 ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each at a cost of £17.5m. All shares purchased under the Buyback Programme have been cancelled.

Any re-commencement of the Buyback Programme would be announced to the market.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:



Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340