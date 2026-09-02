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WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
München
02.09.26 | 08:01
11,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,70018:03
PR Newswire
02.09.2026 17:24 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Bodycote Plc - Suspension of Share Buyback Programme

Bodycote Plc - Suspension of Share Buyback Programme

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 02

2 September 2026


Bodycote plc

(the Company)

Suspension of Share Buyback Programme

Bodycote plc announces that, further to the announcement made on 1 September 2026 by Veritas Capital Fund Management LLC of a recommended cash offer for Bodycote, it has suspended with immediate effect the £80m share buyback programme (the 'Buyback Programme'), which commenced on 11 March 2026.

Under the Buyback Programme, Barclays Bank plc on behalf of Bodycote has purchased a total of 2,574,597 ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each at a cost of £17.5m. All shares purchased under the Buyback Programme have been cancelled.

Any re-commencement of the Buyback Programme would be announced to the market.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Edward Knight

Tel: +44 20 3727 1340

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.