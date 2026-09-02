Record Asset Management GmbH ("RAM"), a subsidiary of London-listed Record plc ("Record" or the "Group"), is pleased to announce that it is now operating cashflow positive, thereby marking a transition from its investment phase into a growth business within the Group, and a significant milestone towards sustainable profitability.

RAM is the European asset management arm of Record, the London-listed specialist investment group managing USD 122 billion of assets on behalf of institutional clients worldwide. Record's client base comprises pension funds, foundations, sovereign institutions and other asset managers, with whom the Group has built long-standing relationships through its focus on bespoke investment and risk management solutions.

RAM was established as a sister company to Record's core currency business and obtained its BaFin license in 2022. RAM has grown rapidly in the last two years and has developed into a diversified private markets platform with dedicated infrastructure equity, private credit, real estate, and absolute return teams. RAM has also established a presence in Germany, Switzerland, and Hong Kong, providing a platform from which to serve institutional and private clients across key European and Asian markets.

Dr Jan Hendrik Witte, CEO of Record, commented:

"We are very pleased with what RAM has achieved in just a few years. The business has developed from a standing start into a diversified private markets platform and has now reached this important milestone. We believe RAM has significant potential and will be an increasingly important contributor to the Group over the coming years.

RAM's growth is core to Record's strategy to diversify beyond its traditional currency management activities and build a broader financial group with multiple sources of recurring, higher-margin revenues.

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