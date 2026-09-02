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ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Hop-on, Inc.: Digitalage Details Infrastructure Powering Invite-Only Genesis Creator Pilot; 85/15 Revenue Model Positions Platform in Creator Economy Projected to Approach $480 Billion

Hop-on subsidiary connects creator identity, distribution, monetization, archives, and governance as Goldman Sachs projects the market could approach $480 billion by 2027

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID:HPNN) today detailed the integrated infrastructure supporting the invite-only Genesis Creator Pilot operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Digitalage, Inc. Under terms first announced June 3, 2026, participating creators are eligible to receive 85% of gross subscription revenue, while Digitalage retains a 15% Platform Infrastructure Fee. Participants are also eligible to receive 50% of net advertising revenue generated by their content, subject to program requirements and terms.

Goldman Sachs Research estimated the global creator economy at approximately $250 billion in 2023 and projected that it could approach $480 billion by 2027. Digitalage is developing integrated media infrastructure intended to connect creator identity, provenance, rights information, live and on-demand distribution, searchable archives, governance, and monetization.

Digitalage's strategy is examined in a newly published sponsored Benzinga feature and a companion founder essay by Peter Michaels. The publications address the gap between owning creative work and controlling the infrastructure that determines how it is discovered, distributed, monetized, preserved, and governed.

Market reference: Goldman Sachs Research creator economy outlook

Integrated Creator Infrastructure

Digitalage's platform strategy connects five operating layers:

  • Identity and provenance records document who created an asset, when it was created, and what rights apply.

  • Live broadcasting, replay distribution, and video-on-demand workflows extend the useful life of media beyond a single live event.

  • Searchable archives preserve content and its associated records.

  • Creator monetization through subscription and advertising revenue participation under published program terms.

  • Governance and appeals provide documented enforcement standards with post-action human review and eligible appeals.

Genesis Pilot Economics

  • 85% of gross subscription revenue is allocated to the participating creator.

  • 15% is retained by Digitalage as a Platform Infrastructure Fee.

  • 50% of net advertising revenue generated by participating content is allocated to the creator.

Eligibility, calculations, participation, and payments remain subject to Genesis Creator Pilot requirements and program terms.

Management Perspective

"The creator economy has outgrown a model in which creators own the work but rent nearly everything that makes the work a business," said Peter Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Hop-on and Founder and Chairman of Digitalage. "Our infrastructure connects identity, provenance, distribution, monetization, archives, and governance in one workflow, with economics that put creators first."

Supporting Materials

Digitalage's approach is examined in a sponsored Benzinga article and a companion founder essay by Peter Michaels. (The Benzinga article is paid sponsored content developed in collaboration with Digitalage and does not constitute independent reporting, investment research, securities analysis, a recommendation concerning any security, or an endorsement of Digitalage, Hop-on, or HPNN by Benzinga.)

Benzinga article: Read the sponsored Benzinga feature

Michaels' companion essay, titled You Own the Work. Do You Control the Ground It Stands On?, provides a founder perspective and a practical framework creators can use to evaluate the infrastructure supporting their businesses.

Founder commentary: Read Peter Michaels' Substack

Digitalage resource page: Review the creator-ownership companion materials

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTCID: HPNN) is a U.S.-based technology company and the parent company of Digitalage, Inc. Hop-on develops and supports technology, media, and intellectual-property initiatives focused on digital communications and creator-centered infrastructure.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hop-on, is developing media infrastructure intended to connect creator identity, content provenance, rights management, live and on-demand distribution, searchable archives, governance, and monetization in a unified workflow.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Digitalage's products, technology, programs, development plans, commercialization, creator participation, functionality, monetization, market adoption, and anticipated results. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including financing requirements, development and testing dependencies, third-party services, regulatory considerations, competition, intellectual-property matters, market conditions, and user and creator adoption. Actual products, functionality, timing, adoption, operations, and results may differ materially. Hop-on and Digitalage undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Peter Michaels
Chairman and CEO, Hop-on, Inc.
Founder and Chairman, Digitalage, Inc.
Email: contact@hop-on.com | Phone: +1949-756-9008
Web: www.hop-on.com | www.digitalage.com

SOURCE: Hop-on, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/digitalage-details-infrastructure-powering-invite-only-genesis-cr-1215859

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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