FP Markets: Global bond market alarm bells are ringing

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global government bond yields have been thrust into the limelight, reaching levels not seen in decades. Unquestionably, these are the most important interest rates in the world, serving as the bedrock of the financial system. Almost every financial asset - either directly or indirectly - is derived from government yields. And right now, that bedrock is shifting.

When government bond yields surge and clock multi-year highs, the world sits up and pays attention. It raises fresh questions not only about their impact on governments, businesses, and consumers, but also on other key asset classes, such as stocks and currencies.

This is not just a US story. The US 10-year Treasury yield has pushed above 4.8% - its highest level since late 2023 - while UK 10-year Gilt yields also reached levels not seen since 2008, and the 10-year Japanese JGB yield rose to its highest since 1996.

Underpinning rising yields is a combination of drivers, chief among them are persistent inflationary pressures fuelled by elevated energy prices; Brent crude is up more than 30% from July lows. Other factors include growing government budget deficits, rising 'term premium', and competition from technology companies issuing their own debt.

FP Markets Chief Market Analyst Aaron Hill commented: 'I do not believe what we are witnessing is a one-off spike in the bond market. Instead, we may be observing a repricing of risk. Investors are demanding a higher return to hold longer-dated government debt as they are less confident inflation is under control and increasingly doubtful that fiscal deficits are sustainable at current levels. That has knock-on effects for everything'.

Markets are interconnected, meaning that a move higher in oil often impacts bonds and currencies, as well as gold. Investors at FP Markets can trade CFDs not only on government bonds, but on over 70 currency pairs, key stock indices, a range of commodities, and ETFs, all through world-class trading platforms.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is a global, multi-regulated, award-winning broker established in Sydney, Australia in 2005. The broker offers 10,000+ CFD instruments across seven asset classes, available on industry-leading platforms including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, and cTrader.

FP Markets' regulatory presence includes the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya.

For more information, visit www.fpmarkets.com

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