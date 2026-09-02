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PR Newswire
02.09.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Helfie AI Appoints John Rego as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran CFO with more than $10 billion raised across six public and private companies joins Helfie AI to lead financial strategy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helfie AI ("Helfie"), an AI-powered preventative network transforming global healthcare by delivering personalised screening for all via mobile, today announced the appointment of John Rego as Chief Financial Officer.

John brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience across a range of high-growth technology and communications companies and joins Helfie from Wide Open West (WOW), a US broadband provider (NYSE: WOW), where he served as CFO from 2020 until the company's sale in 2026. Prior to WOW, he served as CFO of Telaria Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRA), an advertising technology company, and as CFO of Virgin Galactic and CFO of Vonage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VG). John has operated in businesses with global reach, raising over $10 billion in capital, and has closed more than two dozen M&A transactions.

George Tomeski, CEO, Helfie AI, said: "John's track record speaks for itself. He has taken companies from startup to IPO, navigated major M&A transactions, built finance functions from the ground up, and operated at the highest levels of public market scrutiny. As Helfie enters its next phase of growth, John's experience and discipline in the CFO seat gives us enormous confidence."

John Rego, Chief Financial Officer, Helfie AI, said: "I am delighted to join Helfie AI at such an exciting phase of growth. Helfie AI is one of those rare businesses where the mission and the market opportunity are genuinely aligned. I am looking forward to leading the company in its mission to build a science-backed, AI-powered personalised preventative healthcare platform accessible to everyone in the world."

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT HELFIE
Helfie AI is a global human health platform designed for early detection, proactive prevention, and optimised wellbeing for 8 billion+ humans. The platform is science-backed and AI-powered, providing a suite of 30+ easy, instant, and affordable health checks. Delivered via smartphone, it combines powerful medical insights with data ownership, universal access, and freedom of choice for the individual. Helfie AI works with governments and businesses worldwide to make preventative health accessible to everyone.

More details at www.helfie.ai

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/helfie-ai-appoints-john-rego-as-chief-financial-officer-302864803.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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