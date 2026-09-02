J.P. Morgan Asset Management Announces Rebrand of Campbell Global to J.P. Morgan Natural Capital

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced the rebrand of Campbell Global, a leading global investment manager focused on forestland and nature-based assets, to J.P. Morgan Natural Capital. This milestone reflects the evolution of the business and the growing importance of nature-based assets in institutional portfolios.

Five years ago, J.P. Morgan Asset Management acquired Campbell Global, expanding its alternatives platform with a pioneer in sustainable timberland investing. Since then, the platform has grown in size, scale, and client reach, positioning itself to capitalize on broader investment opportunities across land, carbon, biodiversity, and other nature-related investments.

"This is more than a new name. It reflects who we are today and the direction we believe the asset class is moving," said Angie Davis, CEO, J.P. Morgan Natural Capital. "Our roots in sustainable forestry remain central to who we are, but our mandate has expanded to the broader role nature-based assets can play in creating long-term value for clients."

The rebrand underscores J.P. Morgan Asset Management's commitment to building a disciplined natural capital investment platform. The team leverages robust in-house capabilities, rigorous data and measurement infrastructure, and embedded governance and risk controls to deliver scalable climate and nature-based solutions for investors globally.

"As institutional demand for nature-based and climate solutions accelerates, our platform provides access to unique opportunities for both financial returns and sustainability benefits," said Jed Laskowitz, Global Head of Private Markets, J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "The evolution to J.P. Morgan Natural Capital enables us to unlock new opportunities and deliver innovative solutions across the natural capital asset class."

With over four decades of experience, J.P. Morgan Natural Capital manages more than 1.5 million acres globally for pension funds, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. As of December 31, 2025, the platform oversaw approximately $11 billion billion in assets under supervision, supported by approximately 150 employees across 15 U.S. states, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The team has also demonstrated meaningful fundraising scale, including the close of one of the largest funds raised to date in the natural capital asset class.

The rebrand builds on Campbell Global's more than four-decade legacy as a pioneer in sustainable timberland investing while reflecting the broader opportunity now emerging across natural capital. As J.P. Morgan Natural Capital, the team will continue applying its forestry expertise, stewardship approach, and investment discipline to help investors access the long-term value of nature-based assets.

About J.P. Morgan Natural Capital

J.P. Morgan Natural Capital is a leading global investment manager focused on forestland and nature-based assets. With headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the firm manages more than 1.5 million acres across three continents and oversees 11 billion in assets under supervision for institutional investors. The team is supported by approximately 150 employees located across 15 U.S. states, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. In March 2025, J.P. Morgan Natural Capital closed its Forest & Climate Solutions Fund II, raising $1.5 billion, successfully closing the industry's largest forestry fund to date. Including separate account mandates, total capital raised for the strategy reached $2.3 billion.

J.P. Morgan Natural Capital is part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's $326B alternative investment business.

About J.P. Morgan Asset Management

J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of?$4.6 trillion?as of June 30, 2026, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit:?www.jpmorgan.com/am. About JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide.

JPMorgan Chase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management