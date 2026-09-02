SunTech Medical Launches Dedicated Veterinary Website, SunTechVet.com

The new platform showcases animal-specific monitoring technology designed for real-world veterinary care.

MORRISVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Patient monitoring has become an essential component of modern veterinary medicine, supporting clinical decisions from the exam room to the operating suite. To increase awareness of veterinary monitoring technologies and provide easier access to product information, educational resources, and purchasing options, SunTech Medical has launched SunTechVet.com, a dedicated website for veterinary professionals.

Designed as a comprehensive resource, SunTechVet.com provides veterinary teams with access to product information, educational content, comparison tools, and online purchasing options for customers in the United States. The site is part of SunTech Medical's ongoing commitment to supporting veterinary professionals through education, innovation, and clinically focused monitoring solutions.

For more than four decades, SunTech Medical has been dedicated to advancing technologies that deliver accurate and reliable blood pressure measurement. With the launch of the Vet20 veterinary blood pressure monitor over ten years ago, SunTech expanded into the veterinary market. Since then, SunTech has developed a portfolio of veterinary monitoring solutions, including blood pressure and our latest multiparameter monitoring system, the Vet40, for use in routine examinations, diagnostic imaging, surgery, anesthesia, and post-operative recovery.

Unlike systems adapted from human healthcare, SunTech's veterinary technologies are purpose-built for the realities of veterinary practice. By combining decades of cardiovascular expertise with veterinary-focused innovation, the company develops monitoring solutions that help clinicians obtain reliable measurements while improving workflow efficiency and reducing stress for both patients and staff.

"Veterinary professionals rely on accurate patient data to make informed clinical decisions, often in situations where patients are anxious, awake, moving, or unable to communicate discomfort," said Becky Gallant, CVT, Senior Product Manager - Veterinary at SunTech Medical. "Our mission is to empower veterinary teams with accurate, motion-tolerant, species-specific monitoring technology they can trust in every clinical setting. The launch of SunTechVet.com makes it easier than ever for customers to access the solutions, resources, and education that support better patient care."

The new website serves veterinarians, veterinary technicians, specialty hospitals, universities, researchers, and other animal health professionals seeking reliable monitoring solutions across a wide range of clinical environments.

The launch of SunTechVet.com is part of the company's ongoing investment in customer education, digital engagement, and veterinary awareness initiatives. By increasing understanding of blood pressure and patient monitoring technologies, SunTech aims to help veterinary professionals identify the right solutions for their practices and patients.

About SunTech Medical

Since the early 1980s, SunTech Medical has focused exclusively on developing advanced blood pressure technologies that deliver accurate and reliable measurements. Building on decades of cardiovascular expertise, the company serves both human healthcare and veterinary medicine with clinically proven monitoring solutions used around the world.

In human healthcare, SunTech technologies support hospitals, physician offices, ambulatory care, clinical research, and hypertension management programs. In veterinary medicine, the company provides blood pressure and multiparameter monitoring solutions that help clinicians deliver high-quality care across a variety of clinical environments.

Through continuous innovation and close collaboration with healthcare and veterinary professionals, SunTech is helping advance the standard of care by delivering the accuracy, reliability, and trust clinicians depend on to make confident decisions for every patient.

For more information, visit www.SunTechVet.com and www.SunTechMed.com.

Press Contact:

Marissa Bellard

Marketing Manager

mbellard@suntechmed.com

SOURCE: SunTech Medical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/suntech-medical-launches-dedicated-veterinary-website-suntechvet.com-1215869