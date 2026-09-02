Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Regulatory News:
Remy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 August 2026
Number of shares: 52 589 879
Number of exercisable voting rights: 81 709 414
Number of theoretical voting rights: 81 932 905
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902113570/en/
Contacts:
Remy Cointreau
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