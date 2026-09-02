IL LOKO Holdings: Luigui Bleand Introduces IL LOKO Technologies for Global Industry Transformation

Luigui Bleand introduces IL LOKO Technologies, a London based division completing internal validation of a proprietary technology portfolio intended to modernize businesses across multiple industries, beginning with entertainment.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Music, media and technology entrepreneur Luigui Bleand has introduced IL LOKO Technologies, the new technology division of IL LOKO Management Ltd. The announcement marks the company's first public presentation of a digital transformation developed discreetly and currently in an advanced stage of testing.

IL LOKO Management Ltd was founded by Luigui Bleand and Yanirma Reynoso with a vision to integrate entertainment, technology and international business development. The new division extends that vision through products designed first to strengthen IL LOKO's own operations and subsequently to support the transformation of other businesses.

Within the company's leadership structure, Yanirma Reynoso serves as CEO of IL LOKO Management Ltd, while Luigui Bleand acts as general consultant and leads the conception, creation and strategic development of its technology. Reynoso also contributes to software development and the creative direction of digital products, including interfaces, visual identity, iconography and user experience.

A Technology Strategy in Internal Validation

IL LOKO Technologies has entered the final stage of internal validation for its proprietary portfolio. The company's own operations serve as a controlled environment in which to assess stability, security and commercial viability before a market presentation.

The process is being conducted under rigorous standards for intellectual property, technical validation, security and commercial readiness. Public communications will focus on the vision, leadership and expected business impact.

IL LOKO Technologies works with a multidisciplinary group of professionals and international collaborators whose experience spans technology, business and media. The company directs its roadmap, products, strategy and intellectual property.

"We are building with ambition, but also with discipline. Our priority is to complete validation, demonstrate results and move forward with evidence. Innovation gains value when it can sustain a long-term business vision," Bleand said.

A Multisector Technology Vision

IL LOKO Technologies was conceived to drive transformation across different industries and markets. Its first phase of application will focus on entertainment, a sector in which its founders have accumulated business experience and operational knowledge. That starting point will allow the company to validate its model before progressively extending it to other sectors.

The company intends to work with organizations seeking to modernize their operations, understand their markets more effectively and strengthen international growth. Its vision is to apply technology at scale and adapt it to the commercial needs of businesses across diverse industries.

IL LOKO Technologies aims to raise the standard of enterprise transformation through a perspective that combines creative experience, international vision and technological execution. Its objective is to contribute to a new generation of companies capable of competing globally and driving meaningful change across entire sectors.

Before expanding his work into technology, Luigui Bleand built an entrepreneurial career in music and media. He has participated in the professional development of more than 25 artists and contributed to market development in the Dominican Republic and the Caribbean for multinational entertainment companies. He has also supported regional growth initiatives for technology businesses. That experience is now being directed toward IL LOKO's own commercial and technological development.

"Entertainment has always evolved through creativity, cultural change, commercial tensions and new business models. Our vision is to look beyond a single industry and help prepare companies to compete in the next generation of media and markets," Bleand said.

A New Stage of Institutional Visibility

Throughout his career, Bleand has maintained a discreet public profile, prioritizing execution and the internal management of his operations. As IL LOKO expands, that strategy will evolve toward a more active public presence.

The company will communicate its developments, launches, alliances and relevant corporate activities more regularly, giving media, partners and audiences a clearer view of its growth.

"For years, we prioritized the work over public exposure. This new stage requires our progress to have greater visibility and to be communicated directly, responsibly and consistently," Bleand said.

After completing internal validation, IL LOKO Technologies intends to adapt its platform for organizations seeking to modernize their operations, strengthen their competitive position and expand their international reach.

IL LOKO Technologies is the technology brand of IL LOKO Management Ltd, a company registered in England and Wales that develops systems focused on digital transformation, operational intelligence and international growth.

Media Contact

Organization: IL LOKO Holdings

Contact Person Name: Yanirma Reynoso

Website: https://illokomngt.io/

Email: information@illokomngt.io

Contact Number: +13232151389

Address: 27 Old Gloucester Street

City: London

State: England

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: IL LOKO Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/luigui-bleand-introduces-il-loko-technologies-for-global-industry-tran-1215808