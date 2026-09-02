New Romeoville facility increases production capacity and supports growing demand for critical power grid solutions

Key Highlights:

G&W Electric has added a new 291,305-square-foot facility in Romeoville, Illinois

Additional space supports production capacity for key grid solutions while freeing room for growth at existing Bolingbrook facilities

Expansion strengthens G&W Electric's ability to meet customer demand as utilities modernize for reliability, resiliency and power quality

G&W Electric (www.gwelectric.com), a global leader in innovative power grid solutions, today announced the expansion of its North American manufacturing footprint with a new 291,305-square-foot facility in Romeoville, Illinois. The added space will increase production capacity, improve operational flow and support growing customer demand for technologies that strengthen reliability, resiliency and power quality across modern grid systems.

The expansion comes as utilities, commercial operations, and industrial users face a more complex electric landscape shaped by grid modernization, electrification, supply chain pressures and the accelerating forces of decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization. Industry research projects U.S. electricity demand will grow by more than 50% through 2050, increasing the need for critical grid technologies that support a flexible, stable and more resilient electric system.

The Romeoville facility is the latest step in G&W Electric's broader expansion strategy, building on recent investments across its local and global operations. The announcement follows the company's expansion of its G&W Altea sensor manufacturing facility in Ferrara, Italy, reinforcing its commitment to increasing capacity for the technologies customers need to modernize the grid.

"For more than 120 years, G&W Electric has grown alongside the electric power industry, and this expansion reflects our continued commitment to supporting customers as the grid evolves," said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. "As demand grows and power systems become more complex, we are investing in the space, people and processes needed to deliver the reliable, high-quality solutions that strengthen grid resiliency and support dependable power delivery."

Located at 1135 Arbor Drive in Romeoville, the new facility includes roughly 30,000 square feet of office space. Specific manufacturing areas, including Viper and Viper-HV production, have transitioned to the new facility.

In addition to adding new capacity in Romeoville, G&W Electric is also planning an expansion of its existing 245 Bolingbrook facility to increase molding capacity. Together, the projects will strengthen the company's Illinois manufacturing footprint, supporting production growth, improved workflow and continued investment in current and future grid solutions.

G&W Electric's solutions support critical applications across distribution and sub-transmission systems, including switching, fault protection, sensing, automation and system protection. As utilities continue to invest in modernization, these technologies play an important role in improving grid visibility, enhancing reliability and helping operators manage increasingly dynamic power flows.

About G&W Electric

G&W Electric is a leading provider of innovative power grid solutions that help utilities and grid operators protect, automate, and strengthen the electric grid. Our portfolio spans load and fault interrupting switches; reclosers; sensors; system protection equipment; power grid automation; cable accessories; and solutions for intelligent fault location, prediction, prevention and analytics. G&W Electric is headquartered in Bolingbrook, Illinois, with production facilities in the United States, Canada, Italy, Finland, China, and Mexico delivering on our purpose to keep the lights on and the data flowing since 1905. For more information, visit www.gwelectric.com. Follow G&W Electric on X @GW_Electric and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902931093/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Carol Magosky

G&W Electric

cmagosky@gwelec.com

Katie Schimmel

Outlook Marketing

katie@outlookmarketingsrv.com