Bybit Names Sean Ballard as Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business Amid Continued Institutional Expansion

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Ballard as Head of Derivatives and Institutional Business. Ballard will play a central role in strengthening the exchange's trading infrastructure, risk frameworks and institutional capabilities, with a broader remit spanning trading risk and exchange technology.

Ballard brings more than 25 years of experience in global financial markets, with deep expertise across derivatives, high-frequency trading, trading risk, market structure and exchange technology. He joins Bybit from Jump Trading, where he led the firm's high-frequency futures trading business across the US, EMEA, and LATAM, managing significant investment portfolios and working closely with exchanges and regulators globally on market structure, trading performance and infrastructure developments.

While at Jump Trading, Ballard was a senior trader on the Jump Crypto team managing trading initiatives on centralized exchanges and also leading the strategic partnership initiatives to support ecosystem growth.

At Bybit, Ballard will focus on advancing the institutional trading experience through robust market infrastructure, disciplined risk management and scalable product development. His cross-market background across traditional finance and digital assets brings a distinctive perspective to the evolution of institutional trading and the infrastructure required to support the next generation of global digital asset markets.

The appointment builds on Bybit's continued investment in its derivatives and institutional trading business as digital assets increasingly converge with global financial markets. Bybit Institutional has also expanded significantly over the past year, with additions of professional services including Bank Triparty arrangements, allowing institutions to manage counterparty risk through regulated custody while retaining full trading access, alongside a Market Maker Gateway that has cut round-trip latency for high-frequency and quant clients from 4ms to 1.5ms.

In the RWA (real-world asset) race, Bybit has also moved ahead of the curve with a diversity of tokenized real-world financial products through Bybit RWA Earn. Since July 2026, FUIDL by Finloop, an AAA-rated USD money market fund, has been available on Bybit as collateral for trading, unlocking access to Asia's first end-to-end RWA ecosystem.

The appointment reinforces Bybit's broader transformation into the New Financial Platform, a unified financial platform connecting crypto, traditional markets and real-world financial services.

Bybit / NewFinancialPlatform

About Bybit

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Trusted by more than 80 million users worldwide, Bybit brings together investing, trading, payments, and wealth-building in a single secure and intelligent ecosystem. Through the combination of AI-powered technology, deep global liquidity, robust security, and transparent operations, Bybit makes global finance more accessible, efficient, and empowering for everyone.

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