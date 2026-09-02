HireAccountants Launches Free AI Matching Tool for Hiring Remote Bookkeepers and Accountants

HireAccountants is a leading recruitment platform for hiring remote bookkeepers, accountants and other finance professionals in the US.

This week the company launched a new AI vetting and matching tool, making it faster to hire a remote bookkeeper or accountant.

HireAccountants facilitates 48-hour hiring turnaround, with significant cost savings compared to hiring a bookkeeper locally.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / This week, specialist recruitment marketplace HireAccountants launched a new suite of AI tools designed to speed up the process of hiring remote bookkeepers and accountants.

HireAccountants is a specialist talent marketplace for US companies looking to hire remote bookkeepers, accountants and other finance professionals, providing access to thousands of pre-vetted specialists across a range of sectors and industries. These professionals are time zone-matched with the US, and average monthly salaries are below $3,000.

Bookkeeping is one of the most requested categories on the platform. US small businesses hiring a bookkeeper locally face average salaries above $50,000 before benefits and payroll taxes, which puts a full-time hire out of reach for many. HireAccountants gives those businesses access to remote bookkeepers experienced in QuickBooks, Xero, NetSuite and Sage, covering accounts payable and receivable, bank reconciliations, month-end close, payroll processing, 1099 preparation and catch-up bookkeeping - as well as full-charge bookkeepers, staff accountants and controllers for companies that need broader financial oversight.

The primary offering is the platform's white-glove hiring service, where clients are assigned a dedicated account manager to identify top candidates from the marketplace. HireAccountants has now launched an AI-enabled self-service platform, where experienced recruiters and hiring teams can browse the entire marketplace and build their own shortlists of bookkeepers and accountants using the platform's AI matching algorithm.

Through the self-service marketplace, users navigate the hiring process at their own pace, from reviewing in-depth candidate profiles to conducting interviews and supplementary screening. The AI tool is free for all users, and no fee or deposit is required.

HireAccountants has also implemented AI in its vetting process, accelerating the time to onboard high volumes of bookkeepers and accountants into the platform. The in-house algorithm assesses fundamentals like spoken English proficiency, generates an interactive transcript of each candidate's asynchronous video interview, and compiles submitted CVs, educational transcripts, bookkeeping and accounting certifications and other documents into a digestible profile.

The new AI services join the company's existing suite, including complimentary HR, international payroll and legal compliance for all clients. These tools are designed to simplify hiring for US-based startups and SMBs looking to hire abroad for the first time.

Businesses looking to hire a bookkeeper or accountant can expect a shortlist of qualified candidates within 48 hours of their initial consultation. Book a free consultation at HireAccountants.com to get started.

Contact Information

Isabelle Fahey

clients@hireaccountants.com

+1 (760) 284-5279

SOURCE: HireAccountants

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/hireaccountants-launches-free-ai-matching-tool-for-hiring-remote-1215911