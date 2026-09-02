Qapture Investments Establishes Investment Manager and Acquires Hermetik Trading's DeFi Strategies; Appoints Brendan MacNeil as Head of DeFi

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Qapture Investments, a Bermuda-based investment manager led by Frederick Pye, founder of 3iQ Corp, today announced the completion of two strategic transactions: the acquisition of Flammarion Partners Ltd., a British Virgin Islands Approved Manager, now renamed Qapture Investments (BVI) Ltd.; and the integration of Hermetik Trading Technologies Inc.'s on-chain yield strategies and operational infrastructure, including the appointment of Founder Brendan MacNeil as Head of DeFi.

Together, the acquisitions position Qapture to be a regulated investment manager and a leading on-chain strategy provider, expanding both its regulatory footprint and product capabilities.

Hermetik and Brendan MacNeil

Qapture recently purchased the on-chain yield strategies and operational infrastructure of Hermetik Trading Technologies Inc., a Canadian DeFi technology company, and appointed its founder, Brendan MacNeil, as Head of DeFi.

Mr. MacNeil brings a decade of experience working in the digital asset sector. He founded and operated Hermetik Trading Technologies Inc. as a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) technology company for three years with backing from East Valley Ventures, an angel investor group based in Atlantic Canada. His strategies are designed for investors seeking consistent returns, in contrast to the frequent volatility and drawdowns often experienced throughout the sector.

The acquisition adds a three-year track record in on-chain yield strategies, complementing Qapture's existing eight-year track record in directional digital asset strategies. Brendan's addition to the team strengthens Qapture's position as a data-driven active manager building the new standard of investing for a digital future.

"Brendan's track record of designing reliable on-chain strategies aligns perfectly with our vision of offering next-generation products as on-chain asset managers," said Daniel Pye, President and COO at Qapture. "Together, Qapture is now equipped to service clients across the full spectrum of risk tolerance with strategies flexible to help achieve our client's goals."

As Head of DeFi, MacNeil will join Qapture's Research and Investment Committees, leading the development of all on-chain strategies and product initiatives. The integration brings Hermetik's proprietary systems and operational infrastructure into Qapture's platform, enhancing the firm's capabilities in yield optimization, risk management, and automated execution.

"Digital assets are going through a generational inflection point - evolving from speculation to sophisticated asset management strategies. Qapture brings a depth of expertise and success in bridging these two worlds. Combined with Hermetik's on-chain yield strategies, there is a real opportunity here to capture the institutional transition from traditional to on-chain markets," said Brendan MacNeil, Head of DeFi at Qapture.

BVI Approved Manager

Concurrently, Qapture completed the acquisition of Flammarion Partners Ltd., a British Virgin Islands company registered as an Approved Manager by the BVI Financial Services Commission. The entity has been renamed Qapture Investments (BVI) Ltd. and will serve as the investment manager for Qapture's Bermuda-domiciled funds and separately managed accounts (SMAs).

The BVI Approved Manager regime authorizes Qapture to manage professional funds and discretionary managed accounts up to US$400 million in aggregate assets, providing an efficient regulatory framework that complements Qapture's existing Bermuda private fund while the firm builds toward obtaining an investment-business licence from the Bermuda Monetary Authority and establishing a Bermuda-domiciled Segregated Accounts Company.

"The path is clear," said Frederick Pye, Director at Qapture. "We went through the front door to bring digital assets to public markets at 3iQ. We intend to lead with the same institutional quality as we position Qapture for the opportunity ahead."

"We are building Qapture for the new age of investment management," says Daniel Pye. "Once all value moves on-chain, managers will need to be modular, ready to offer emergent strategies with high liquidity while preserving institutional quality. Our regulatory status is a major milestone as we prepare for this Imminent Upgrade."

About Qapture Investments

Qapture Investments Ltd. is the Bermuda-based digital asset management arm of the Pye family office. Founded by Frederick Pye - the Canadian pioneer behind 3iQ Corp, who bridged BTC and ETH into public markets through early exchange-listed products - Qapture Investments Ltd operates as a proprietary trading firm, and investment management is conducted through Qapture Investments (BVI) Ltd., a BVI company registered as an Approved Manager by the Financial Services Commission, operating under exemption pending formal approval of the application filed on September 12th, 2025. The firm manages Qapture Digital Asset Fund Ltd. (QDAF), a BMA-regulated private fund, as well as separately managed accounts. For more information, visit www.qapture.io.

Media Contact:

Christopher Siedentopf

Head of Business Development

Qapture Investments Ltd.

chris@qapture.io

Important Notice / Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal, or tax advice, nor an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any security, fund interest, or digital asset. Any offering will be made only to eligible investors by means of the relevant fund's confidential offering documents. Nothing in this release creates any advisory, fiduciary, or client relationship. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Digital assets are volatile and involve risk of loss, including the potential loss of the entire amount invested.

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