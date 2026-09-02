Marquis Who's Who: Marquis Who's Who Recognizes Balázs Nagy for Leadership in AI Workforce Development

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who recognizes Balázs Nagy for his leadership in advancing AI workforce development. Mr. Nagy serves as chief executive officer of TheNewPush LLC, a technology firm specializing in secure AI integration. In support of this mission, NewPush has established a strategic global partnership with George Mason University to develop a workforce accelerator, named Project NoéMI, designed to help organizations build practical, secure AI capabilities.

Through his initiative, Mr. Nagy seeks to prepare organizations and professionals for the accelerating impact of AI. "It is designed to close a global AI skills gap through a high-intensity, semi-vocational accelerator," he explains. Its ultimate goal is to equip the workforce with the practical capabilities needed to adapt to a quickly evolving professional landscape.

About Balázs Nagy

Mr. Nagy earned a Master of Science in chemical engineering from Chimie ParisTech-PSL in 1997 and a Master of Science in economics from the Colorado School of Mines in 1999. He has dedicated his career to technological innovation and security and holds a patent for a system for assigning digital identifiers to telephone numbers and IP numbers. His professional background includes serving as chief technology officer at NewPush for more than two decades and as an industry advisory board member for George Mason University's Department of Information Sciences and Technology.

Project NoéMI represents the culmination of Mr. Nagy's professional work in cybersecurity and adult education. Positioned as a "high-tech surfboard," it provides a framework for the controlled demolition and restructuring of businesses facing inevitable disruption. It helps companies avoid the naive "replacement trap" of simply substituting humans with cheaper algorithms. Instead, the program establishes a "1:50 Equilibrium"-a balanced workforce ecosystem where everyday "passengers" (explorers) are safely guided by AI-building "crew" (practitioners) and governing "pilots" (accelerators).

The program uses the NewPush Platform to establish "Phase 0 Security," ensuring a company's proprietary data-its "secret sauce"-never leaks into public AI models. It boasts a curriculum validated by George Mason University that integrates the academic 4D Framework (delegation, description, discernment, diligence) alongside Gartner's AI TRiSM. By integrating real-world case studies, it enables the workforce to move beyond theoretical problems to concrete, secure enterprise solutions.

A Commitment to Learning and Community

Mr. Nagy credits his professional success not to talent alone but also to grit and a commitment to continuous learning. He views ability as only a starting point, emphasizing that lasting achievement comes from sustained effort and the willingness to grow through challenges. In his view, effective leadership in the AI era requires a blend of academic rigor and adaptable security, a philosophy reflected in his work to build a strong foundation for responsible innovation.

In his personal time, Mr. Nagy enjoys the outdoors and sports, particularly snowboarding at his favorite resort, Copper Mountain. His civic involvement includes serving as a camera, switcher and podcast editor for Mosaic Christian Church. He also served as a volunteer for Reading Support for Kids at Free Horizon

Montessori from 2008 to 2010 and is a member of the International Rotary Club.

Looking to the future, Mr. Nagy believes companies need to transition from viewing AI merely as a plug-and-play tool to successfully integrating "virtual coworkers." Project NoéMI aims to develop the millions of new educators and certified AI architects needed to build these systems via "vibe coding" and implement the essential "Guardian Layer" of ethics and governance, helping civilization safely ride the exponential wave of AI change.

About Marquis Who's Who:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America, Marquis Who's Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Who's Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms worldwide. The suite of Marquis publications can be viewed at the official Marquis Who's Who website, www.marquiswhoswho.com.

Contact:

Marquis Who's Who

Uniondale, NY

(844) 394 - 6946

info@marquiswhoswho.com

www.marquiswhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/marquis-whos-who-recognizes-balazs-nagy-for-leadership-in-ai-workforce-development-302868081.html