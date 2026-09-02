Action Behavior Centers' Family Advocacy Team Meets with U.S. Senators in North Carolina to Discuss Access to ABA Therapy for Autism

A visit to ABC's Clayton ABA therapy center connected legislative staff with the realities families face when accessing ABA therapy

CLAYTON, NC AND AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is taking an active role in state and federal advocacy efforts to protect and expand access to autism services nationwide.

In August, ABC's Family Advocacy team welcomed legislative staff to its center in Clayton, North Carolina, working alongside policymakers to support equitable funding and keep ABA therapy available without disruption.

Legislative Staff Visit ABC's ABA Therapy Center in Clayton, North Carolina

ABC welcomed legislative staff to its ABA center in Clayton, North Carolina, one of 35+ ABA therapy centers across the Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte regions. Trey Lewis, MPA, Northeast Regional Representative for the office of U.S. Senator Thom Tillis, and Blake Belch, Southeastern Regional Director for the office of U.S. Senator Ted Budd, toured the center and met with ABC's regional leadership team. The visit included a look at how early, individualized ABA therapy helps autistic children reach goals in social interaction, communication, and independence, along with a discussion of the policy factors shaping access to autism services in North Carolina.

"Conversations like these help strengthen partnerships and raise awareness of the growing need for accessible, compassionate autism services," said Michael Liby, M.A., BCBA, who helped lead the tour and discussion. "We appreciated the chance to show Trey and Blake the impact this work has on the families we serve."

In North Carolina, Action Behavior Centers stands alongside families, autism advocates, and fellow ABA providers as the state implements a 10% reduction in Medicaid reimbursement rates for ABA services. This builds on ABC's ongoing advocacy in the state, including its participation in the North Carolina Medicaid Day of Action at the State Legislature last October.

Treatment intensity is a key part of that conversation. ABA should always be individualized, and no single number of hours is right for every child, but a substantial body of research shows that higher-intensity ABA, delivered at approximately 30 to 40 hours per week over an extended period, is associated with greater gains in intellectual, communication, and adaptive skills than lower-intensity treatment.1 ABC continues to advocate for funding and guidance that preserve individualized clinical judgment, so families can receive the level of care their child's team recommends.

A Commitment to Families and The Future of Autism Care

Through coordinated advocacy efforts, Action Behavior Centers' Family Advocacy team continues to champion policies that help protect children's access to autism therapy, support families who depend on Medicaid, and strengthen the ABA provider network.

"Our mission has always extended beyond the walls of our centers," said Bryan Davey, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Vice President of Public Policy & Advocacy at Action Behavior Centers. "The ABC Family Advocacy team is here to make sure that every child, regardless of their ZIP code or insurance type, can access the life-changing care they deserve."

Families can learn more about ABC and advocacy opportunities by visiting: www.actionbehavior.com/about/advocacy

1 Council of Autism Service Providers, "Evidence About ABA Treatment for Young Children With Autism: The Impact of Treatment Intensity on Outcomes" (white paper, CASP, 2025), https://www.casproviders.org/evidence-intensive-early-aba

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 450+ locations across Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Visit actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-family-advocacy-team-meets-with-u.s.-senators-1215868