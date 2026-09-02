The Grand Self Documentary Invites Audiences to Explore Human Potential, Self-Discovery, and the Illusion of Separation

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / The Grand Self: Dissolving the Illusion of Separation is inviting audiences around the world to experience a feature-length documentary centered on one fundamental question: Who are we beneath the beliefs, conditioning, and identities we have accumulated throughout our lives?

The film follows a personal journey of self-discovery while incorporating perspectives from a diverse international collection of experts and featured speakers. Through interviews, personal stories, and reflections, The Grand Self explores themes surrounding human potential, consciousness, identity, limiting beliefs, connection, and the possibility of seeing oneself from a different perspective.

The filmmakers describe the documentary as an exploration of the idea that limiting beliefs can shape how people perceive themselves and the world around them. At the heart of the film is an invitation to examine those beliefs and reconnect with what the filmmakers call the "Grand Self."

With a runtime of 121 minutes, the film combines documentary storytelling with an international collection of voices from fields including consciousness studies, personal development, spirituality, wellness, meditation, energy-based practices, and human potential.

The documentary was filmed across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, India, Mexico, and Switzerland, giving the production an international scope and bringing together a wide range of perspectives and traditions.

Audiences can currently watch The Grand Self free online through the film's official website.

Watch The Grand Self:

GrandSelfMovie.com

About the Featured Speakers

The Grand Self brings together a broad group of featured voices representing perspectives on consciousness, wellness, personal development, spirituality, human potential, and self-discovery.

Featured participants include:

Shamini Jain, PhD

Dr. Michael Borkin, NMD

Bob Proctor

Max Christensen

Dawson Church, PhD

Tracy L. Clark

Kirby de Lanerolle

Maureen Edwardson

Marshall Govindan

Deborah Anderson

Frank M. Lobsiger

Marion O. Mace

Beth McDougall, MD

Hon. Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, DNM, PhD, DCSJ

Joshua Mills

Tom Mower

Leonard Orr

Don Paris, PhD (HC)

Camila Castillo

Akahi Salas

Swami Suryenu Puri

Swami Buddh Puri

Patricia Cota-Robles

Erica Rock

Chris Walton, PhD

Together, their appearances provide a variety of viewpoints and experiences that contribute to the documentary's broader exploration of identity and human potential. The film's official website lists these individuals among its featured participants.

The Grand Self is narrated by James A. Sinclair, whose personal journey provides a narrative thread connecting many of the film's themes and conversations.

About the Production Team

The Grand Self was created by a filmmaking team bringing together editorial, directing, production, and design experience to shape its international story.

Lead Editor: Gayatri Bajpai

Editor: Maia Monasterios

Segment Producer / Segment Director: Michael D. Stern

Production Assistant / Production Designer: Vanessa Morales

Narrator: James A. Sinclair

The official film website credits Gayatri Bajpai as lead editor, Maia Monasterios as editor, and Michael D. Stern as segment producer and segment director.

The production blends interviews, personal storytelling, international locations, and visual documentary filmmaking to explore its central theme: moving beyond perceived separation toward a broader understanding of self.

Details

Film: The Grand Self: Dissolving the Illusion of Separation

Genre: Inspiring Documentary About Human Potential

Runtime: 121 Minutes

Narrated By: James A. Sinclair

Countries Filmed In:

USA

Canada

India

Mexico

Switzerland

Availability: Now Playing - Watch Free Online

Official Website: GrandSelfMovie.com

Call to Action: WATCH FREE NOW

Media Contact

The Grand Self Movie

Email: support@grandselfmovie.com

Official Website: GrandSelfMovie.com

For media, screening, or general inquiries, please use the Support / Contact information available through the official Grand Self website .

SOURCE: The Grand Self

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-grand-self-documentary-invites-audiences-to-explore-human-potenti-1215789