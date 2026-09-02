Roadpass Digital: From the Open Road to the Crossroads of the World: Roadtrippers and Campendium Light Up Times Square

Roadpass brings road trips and the great outdoors to New York City with two larger-than-life campaigns celebrating unforgettable adventures

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Roadtrippers and Campendium have officially made it to Times Square.

Beginning September 2 - September 16, 2026 Roadtrippers and Campendium will light up one of the world's most iconic destinations with distinct campaigns designed to inspire travelers to leave ordinary behind-whether that means taking the wonderfully weird way across America or finding the perfect place to camp beneath the stars.

The campaign arrives as New York City welcomes visitors for two of its biggest late-summer moments: the U.S. Open and New York Fashion Week. Amid the lights, crowds and energy of Times Square, Roadtrippers and Campendium are bringing a different kind of escape to center stage.

Roadtrippers' "From A to Awesome" campaign captures the nostalgic spirit of the great American family road trip-complete with a packed station wagon, cinematic landscapes and the kind of larger-than-life roadside attractions that transform a drive into a story worth telling.

The creative reflects what Roadtrippers has always believed: the best road trips are about far more than getting from one destination to another. With personalized trip planning through Autopilot, voice-guided stories and millions of extraordinary places waiting to be discovered, Roadtrippers helps travelers find more of the unforgettable moments hiding between Point A and Point B.

Campendium takes the experience one step further with an immersive 3D billboard that brings the outdoors directly into Times Square. The screen opens into a dimensional campsite inspired by Yellowstone National Park, creating the illusion that the landscape is emerging beyond the billboard and into the city.

Built around the invitation to "Escape to the Great Outdoors," the campaign celebrates the feeling of finding a home away from home-and the tools that make getting there easier. Campendium helps campers and RVers plan complete trips, find and book the right campground, navigate with RV-safe GPS and watch for sold-out campsite openings with CAMPalerts.

"Times Square is bold, larger than life and filled with possibility-which is exactly how the best road trips should feel," said Robyn Barnes, Chief Commercial Officer at Roadpass. "Roadtrippers and Campendium help people turn an idea into an adventure, from discovering the wonderfully unexpected along the way to finding the perfect place to call home for the night. Bringing both brands to Times Square is an exciting opportunity to celebrate the freedom, discovery and unforgettable moments that keep people exploring."

Travelers can explore the campaigns and start planning at:

Roadtrippers: roadtrippers.com/timessquare

Campendium: campendium.com/nyc

Those who spot the campaigns in Times Square are invited to share the moment and tag @roadtrippers and @campendium on social media.

Because sometimes the next unforgettable adventure begins in the last place you expected-even Times Square.

About Roadpass

Roadpass builds technology that helps people turn the pull of the open road into trips they will remember forever. Its portfolio includes Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app, and Campendium, a trusted resource for campers and RVers searching for exceptional places to stay.

Roadtrippers helps travelers discover extraordinary places, build personalized itineraries and navigate confidently with insights drawn from more than 42 million trips and 35 billion miles mapped. Campendium brings together comprehensive campground information, trusted community insights and powerful RV travel tools, including trip planning, RV-safe GPS, campground booking and CAMPalerts.

Together, Roadtrippers and Campendium help travelers go beyond the destination-discovering more along the way and finding the perfect place to stay when they arrive.

Learn more at roadtrippers.com and campendium.com , and follow @roadtrippers and @campendium on social media.

Media Contact

Erica Diaz

erica.diaz@roadpass.com

roadtrippers.com | campendium.com

@roadtrippers | @campendium

SOURCE: Roadpass Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/from-the-open-road-to-the-crossroads-of-the-world-roadtrippers-and-campendium-light-up-times-1215947