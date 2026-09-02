New RCSAI intelligence headlines a group of innovations from the world's largest broadcast software company, built to help stations drive revenue and operate smarter.

RCS, the world's largest broadcast software company, will showcase several major product innovations at IBC2026, led by the debut of RCSAI in SelectorCloud, the first application of RCS Intelligence, the company's new AI engine built into the RCS Cloud ecosystem. The launch reflects a broader commitment to helping broadcasters work more efficiently and adapt to changing business needs. As the industry's largest end-to-end technology partner across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments, RCS Worldwide continues to evolve its platform based on the real-world priorities of broadcasters.

RCSAI allows users to interact with SelectorCloud using natural language. Instead of navigating multiple screens and menus, programmers can simply type a request and let the system complete the task. It is the first feature powered by RCS Intelligence, the AI engine RCS Worldwide is introducing across its product portfolio, with additional capabilities already in development.

RCS is partnering with Triton Digital and will be demonstrating new programmatic advertising integrations designed to help broadcasters make more inventory available to automated buying platforms without changing existing station workflows. These enhancements create new opportunities to monetize audiences and participate in the growing programmatic marketplace using tools and processes teams already know.

Another new addition is ZettaCloud Guest Management, a cloud-based solution that allows guests to join live broadcasts through a secure link from a phone or computer. No specialized hardware, codecs, or phone systems are required, giving producers a faster and more flexible way to manage interviews and live conversations.

The company is also expanding its partnership with I Like Music, providing stations with direct access to millions of broadcast-quality commercial and production tracks spanning virtually every genre and era. Programmers can search, audition, and download fully licensed content directly into their music catalogs and make it available for airplay in ZettaCloud within seconds.

While AI has become a major focus across the industry, RCS Worldwide believes the difference lies in how that intelligence is delivered. Rather than functioning as a standalone tool, RCS Intelligence is being built directly into the connected platform broadcasters already use to schedule content, monetize audiences, produce programming, and manage operations. Drawing on decades of experience serving radio broadcasters across continents, RCS Worldwide continues to build technology shaped by the industry's evolving needs. The company's scale, radio-focused expertise, and customer-driven product strategy remain central to its approach.

"Broadcasters don't need more disconnected systems," said Susan Larkin, CEO President of RCS Worldwide. "They need technology that works together and helps them run their business more effectively. We've built the largest, most experienced team in this industry, and we spend a lot of time listening to the broadcasters we serve. That's what drives our roadmap and keeps our platform moving forward. Everything we're introducing at IBC is focused on helping stations operate more efficiently, unlock new revenue opportunities, and stay competitive as the industry continues to shift. As the business changes, our commitment remains the same: helping broadcasters succeed with technology built specifically for radio."

RCS Worldwide will be exhibiting at Stand 8.D43 during IBC2026, September 11 to 14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

About RCS Worldwide

RCS Worldwide is home to four industry-defining brands, RCS, Media Monitors, Mediabase, and Florical Systems, serving the broadcast, music, and media intelligence markets globally. With thousands of stations across 120 countries relying on RCS technology every day, the company sits at the center of how the world's media industry operates, analyzes, and grows. From playout and scheduling to traffic management and data analytics, RCS delivers the software that keeps broadcasters on air, competitive, and ready for what comes next. For more information, visit www.rcsworks.com.

Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, X

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260902460919/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Diana Stokey

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Communications

RCS Worldwide

dstokey@rcsworks.com