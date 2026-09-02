Presentation attack detection solution demonstrates exceptional performance against sophisticated spoofing attacks in the 2026 LivDet-Face competition, reinforcing Mitek's leadership in AI-powered identity verification

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification, mobile capture and fraud management, today announced that its Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) technology took the top three places in the Image category of the 2026 LivDet-Face competition, an independent evaluation organized by the Center for Identification Technology Research (CITeR).

The 2026 LivDet-Face competition evaluated face presentation attack detection solutions against a diverse range of sophisticated spoofing methods, including print attacks, replay attacks and advanced 3D mask attacks, using standardized protocols designed to measure robustness against previously unseen attack scenarios.

The LivDet-Face competition is recognized as one of the industry's leading fully blind independent benchmarks for face liveness detection. Unlike traditional benchmarking exercises, participants are evaluated against previously unseen presentation attacks using sequestered test data, providing an objective assessment of how solutions perform against emerging fraud techniques in real-world conditions.

"As AI continues to lower the barrier for sophisticated identity fraud, organizations need security technologies that can distinguish legitimate users from increasingly convincing presentation attacks without creating unnecessary friction," said Garrett Gafke, Chief Operating Officer at Mitek. "These results reinforce our commitment to delivering AI-powered identity verification that helps organizations strengthen security while providing seamless digital experiences."

Mitek's Presentation Attack Detection technology passively verifies liveness from a single facial image, eliminating the need for users to blink, turn their head or perform other active steps. This frictionless approach helps organizations strengthen fraud prevention while improving the user experience and increasing completion rates. Built on an ensemble of AI models trained using proprietary datasets encompassing diverse devices, demographic groups and more than 20 presentation attack types, the technology delivers accurate, resilient protection against a broad and evolving range of spoofing techniques.

Mitek's bandwidth-efficient, compressed-capture architecture minimizes upload size and latency, enabling fast, reliable performance without compromising protection. Available as both standalone Dockerized services and SDK integration, and via the MiVIP platform, Mitek's production-ready PAD solutions provide organizations with deployment flexibility while integrating into existing identity verification workflows.

Mitek continues to invest in AI-powered identity verification technologies that help organizations establish trust throughout the digital customer journey while staying ahead of increasingly sophisticated fraud threats.

About Mitek Systems, Inc.

Mitek Systems protects what's real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek's technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

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Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding Mitek's technology performance, product roadmap, and continued investment in AI-powered identity verification. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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