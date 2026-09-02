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WKN: 555750 | ISIN: DE0005557508 | Ticker-Symbol: DTE
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02.09.26 | 17:35
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ACCESS Newswire
02.09.2026 22:26 Uhr
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T-Mobile Supports Indiana Communities Following Severe Weather and Prolonged Power Outages

Following destructive storms across the Midwest, T-Mobile teams helped support impacted customers and communities, including offering unlimited talk, text and data to customers in affected areas who don't already have it, through Tuesday, September 15.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Following severe weather and prolonged commercial power outages in Indiana, T-Mobile teams helped customers and communities stay connected during recovery.

For customers impacted by the severe weather and prolonged power outages in Indiana, T-Mobile is offering unlimited talk, text and data to T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile, UScellular, Assurance Wireless, Mint and Ultra customers in affected areas who don't already have it, from Friday, August 21 through Tuesday, September 15.

T-Mobile also provided free Wi-Fi and device charging support in impacted communities across Northwest and east-central Indiana. Support was available to everyone in the community, no matter which wireless provider they use.

In Northwest Indiana, support was available in Merrillville, Highland and Gary, with additional support in Connersville in east-central Indiana. As commercial power was restored and T-Mobile coordinated with local agencies on remaining community needs, teams concluded on-site support at select locations while continuing to monitor conditions.

Behind the scenes, teams deployed portable generators and satellite backhaul solutions where needed, helping support connectivity as recovery efforts continued.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit T-Mobile's Emergency Response hub: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/emergency-response.


Crossings at Hobard, Merrillville, IN

Find more stories and multimedia from T-Mobile at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: T-Mobile
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/t-mobile
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: T-Mobile



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t-mobile-supports-indiana-communities-following-severe-weather-and-prolonged-pow-1215956

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.