T-Mobile Supports Indiana Communities Following Severe Weather and Prolonged Power Outages

Following destructive storms across the Midwest, T-Mobile teams helped support impacted customers and communities, including offering unlimited talk, text and data to customers in affected areas who don't already have it, through Tuesday, September 15.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Following severe weather and prolonged commercial power outages in Indiana, T-Mobile teams helped customers and communities stay connected during recovery.

For customers impacted by the severe weather and prolonged power outages in Indiana, T-Mobile is offering unlimited talk, text and data to T-Mobile Postpaid and Prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile, UScellular, Assurance Wireless, Mint and Ultra customers in affected areas who don't already have it, from Friday, August 21 through Tuesday, September 15.

T-Mobile also provided free Wi-Fi and device charging support in impacted communities across Northwest and east-central Indiana. Support was available to everyone in the community, no matter which wireless provider they use.

In Northwest Indiana, support was available in Merrillville, Highland and Gary, with additional support in Connersville in east-central Indiana. As commercial power was restored and T-Mobile coordinated with local agencies on remaining community needs, teams concluded on-site support at select locations while continuing to monitor conditions.

Behind the scenes, teams deployed portable generators and satellite backhaul solutions where needed, helping support connectivity as recovery efforts continued.

For the latest preparedness and response updates, visit T-Mobile's Emergency Response hub: https://www.t-mobile.com/news/emergency-response .



Crossings at Hobard, Merrillville, IN

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SOURCE: T-Mobile

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/t-mobile-supports-indiana-communities-following-severe-weather-and-prolonged-pow-1215956