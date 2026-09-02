Exhibition World Bahrain: Tourism Minister of Bahrain Receives Senior UFI Delegation Ahead of 93rd UFI Global Congress

SAKHIR, Kingdom of Bahrain, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Her Excellency Fatima bint Jaafar Al Sairafi, Minister of Tourism of the Kingdom of Bahrain, received Chris Skeith OBE, CEO and Managing Director of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Said Al Shanfari, UFI President-elect for the 2027-2028 term and CEO of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC), and Naji El Haddad, UFI Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa, during their visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain to review preparations for the 93rd UFI Global Congress, which will take place in Bahrain this November.

Her Excellency the Minister of Tourism emphasised that hosting the 93rd UFI Global Congress represents an important milestone in strengthening Bahrain's position as a leading destination for business tourism and events. It also reflects the Kingdom's growing international confidence in its ability to host and deliver major global events, supported by its advanced infrastructure, world-class facilities, and competitive advantages that reinforce its position on the international exhibitions and conferences map.

Her Excellency noted that preparations for the Congress are progressing in close coordination with the various relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of an event befitting the significance of this international gathering. She expressed her anticipation of welcoming exhibitions professionals and industry representatives from around the world to the Kingdom and showcasing Bahrain's capabilities and promising opportunities across the business tourism and exhibitions sectors.

During the meeting, the senior UFI delegation reviewed the preparations underway for the Congress and discussed areas of cooperation and coordination between the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and UFI.

As part of their visit, the delegation toured Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) to review its facilities and preparations for the Congress and met with the teams working on delivering the event. The delegation also visited several locations across the Kingdom that are scheduled to host activities and events taking place alongside the Congress.

Chris Skeith OBE, CEO and Managing Director of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), said: "It was a pleasure to visit Bahrain and meet with representatives of the tourism sector and the teams working on the Congress preparations. We have seen the progress being made and the clear commitment demonstrated by our hosts. Bahrain is a distinctive destination for the global exhibitions community, and we look forward to bringing UFI members and industry representatives together here in November for a Congress rich in dialogue and engagement."

Said Al Shanfari, UFI President-elect for the 2027-2028 term and CEO of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre, said: "The Middle East continues to strengthen its position and influence within the global exhibitions industry, and Bahrain's hosting of the Congress is an important reflection of this momentum. Our visit provided an opportunity to review the preparations underway and highlighted the strong cooperation between UFI and BTEA. We look forward to returning to Bahrain this November and welcoming colleagues from the industry from around the world."

The 93rd UFI Global Congress will be held in the Kingdom of Bahrain from 2 to 5 November 2026 at Exhibition World Bahrain, under the auspices of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA).

Registration remains open for industry professionals and stakeholders in the business events, meetings, conferences, and exhibitions sectors, including registered members of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), and the Society of Independent Show Organisers (SISO).

For more information and registration, please visit the official website of the 93rd UFI Global Congress: www.uficongress.org

About Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB)

Inaugurated in November 2022 and owned by the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB) is the World's Leading New Exhibition and Convention for 2023, the Middle East's Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue 2024 and the newest MICE venue in the Middle East. The venue offers a wide range and variety of leasable spaces for all types of events of all sizes, from large conventions and exhibitions to conferences and meetings, live entertainment performances, large weddings, galas, celebrations, corporate functions and more.

In addition to 10 large Exhibition Halls, EWB's Convention Centre features a Grand Hall and an adjacent Meeting Hub of 19 meeting rooms of varying sizes. Its extensive capacity enables it to host several events and exhibitions simultaneously.

For more information about EWB and its state-of-the-art features and facilities, please visit: https://www.ewbahrain.com/

For Inquiries:

Mohammed Aljayousi

Communications Special Projects Advisor

Mobile: +973 39761177

Email: maljayousi@ewbahrain.com

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