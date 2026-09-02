Airborne Survey Provides Improved Definition of Trends for Follow-Up Exploration

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from its recently completed airborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics ("Mobile MT") survey over the western portion of its 100%-owned Wales Lake Project, located just outside of the southwestern Athabasca Basin. The approximately 700-line-kilometre survey, completed by Expert Geophysics, highlights resistivity-low trends across the Wales Lake West survey area. The improved definition of these trends provides a more detailed geophysical framework for evaluating the western portion of Wales Lake West and will help focus future exploration and target generation. Resistivity-low features are important exploration vectors in the Athabasca Basin and can be associated with conductive geological and structural features that provide favourable settings for potential uranium mineralization.

Survey highlights:

The Mobile MT survey highlighted two distinct north-northwest to south-southeast resistivity-low trends (Figure 1) that were not clearly defined by the VTEM survey completed in the summer of 2025 (see news release dated September 22, 2025).

A resistivity-low feature in the northeastern portion of the survey area may represent a continuation of one of the trends identified at Todd Lake (Figure 1)

Erik Sehn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, commented:

"A previous Mobile MT survey at our nearby Todd Lake Property identified strong resistivity-low trends along the interpreted strike of the Patterson Lake Corridor, which hosts the nearby Arrow and Triple R deposits. The survey at Wales Lake shows a more complex pattern. While a feature in the northeastern portion of the survey area may represent a continuation of a trend observed at Todd Lake, the principal trends at Wales Lake appear to arc toward a more north-northwest to south-southeast orientation, similar to the orientation observed along F3 Uranium's A1 conductor, which hosts the JR Zone 37km to the northeast. Establishing this geophysical framework is an important step in narrowing a very large and underexplored land package into areas where we can focus the next phase of exploration."

The survey was designed to determine whether resistivity-low trends on F4's adjacent Todd Lake Project, including possible extensions of the Patterson Lake Corridor ("PLC"), continue southward onto Wales Lake, while also providing resistivity coverage to identify additional resistivity features prospective for follow-up exploration. The PLC is a prolific corridor that hosts NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit and Paladin Energy's Triple R deposit, located approximately 29 km and 23 km northeast of F4's Wales Lake West survey area, respectively. F4's 2025 Mobile MT survey at Todd Lake (see News Release dated December 15, 2025) identified previously unrecognized resistivity-low trends within the Clearwater Domain along the interpreted strike of the PLC and provided the basis for extending the same geophysical coverage southward onto Wales Lake. While the resistivity-low trends identified at Wales Lake are generally less continuous and display different orientations than those mapped at Todd Lake, the trends warrant further evaluation. The results will be integrated with existing geological, geophysical and historical exploration data to further evaluate and prioritize prospective trends for follow-up work and target generation. Wales Lake remains significantly underexplored, with only four drillholes completed to date, leaving large portions of the approximately 40,000-hectare project untested by drilling.





Figure 1. Todd and Wales Lake Projects displaying airborne Mobile MT resistivity results at 100 m ASL.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Resignation of President and Chief Operating Officer

The Company also announces the resignation of Sam Hartmann, the President and Chief Operating Officer of F4, to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors of the Company wishes to thank Sam for his dedication, significant contributions and mentoring of the team and to wish him all the best in his future endeavors. Raymond Ashley, the current Chief Executive Officer and a Director of F4, will assume the role of President of the Company effective immediately. The Company, in its discretion, may appoint a replacement Chief Operating Officer in due course, at which time a further announcement will be made.

About the Wales Lake Project:

F4 Uranium's 40,113-hectare Wales Lake Project consists of the Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West properties, both 100% owned, permitted and drill ready with strong airborne and ground conductor targets. Significantly underexplored, the Wales Lake Project has seen only four drillholes to date, including two historical drillholes and two holes completed by F4 in 2025. The Project is located just outside the southwestern Athabasca Basin, within 25 km of Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits. A series of recent discoveries including F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, NexGen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area further highlights the uranium discovery potential near the southwestern Athabasca Basin.

Wales Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

About the Todd Lake Project:

F4 Uranium's 100% owned Todd Lake Project is located approximately 13 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow deposits and lies along trend of the Patterson Lake Corridor, which hosts the aforementioned deposits. Significantly underexplored with no historic drilling, the Todd Lake Project is located just outside the southwestern Athabasca Basin. A series of recent discoveries including NexGen Energy's PCE occurrence, Paladin Energy's Saloon area and F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, the latter located just 4 km northeast of the top of Todd Lake, further highlights the uranium discovery potential near the southwestern Athabasca Basin. Todd Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, located to the east of the property.

Qualified Person

The scientic and technical information contained in this news release, including the statements attributed to Erik Sehn, P.Geo., has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo, a consultant to the Company, who is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F4 Uranium has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Todd or Wales Lake Projects. For additional information on the Wales Lake Project, please refer to the reports titled "Technical Report for the Wales Lake West Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated February 3, 2025 and "Technical Report for the Wales Lake East Property, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada" dated May 12, 2025, both available at www.sedarplus.ca, and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 17 wholly owned properties totalling approximately 124,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Property for mineral exploration, the compilation and review of historical data, the refinement of exploration targets, and the timing, funding and completion of future exploration and drilling programs on the Property, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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