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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.09.2026 23:46 Uhr
171 Leser
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Patton LLC: Patton and alfanar Partner to Accelerate Secure Digital Transformation of Saudi Power Infrastructure

Strategic agreement pairs Patton's industrial networking and cybersecurity technology with alfanar's energy-infrastructure expertise to modernize smart-grid and substation operations across Saudi Arabia

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and PARIS, Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton LLC-a U.S.-based developer of industrial networking, connectivity, and cybersecurity technologies-today announced a strategic cooperation agreement with alfanar-a leading multinational provider of energy, infrastructure, and digital solutions.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration focused on modernizing Operational Technology (OT) and IT networks supporting electrical substations, smart-grid infrastructure, and critical energy operations throughout Saudi Arabia.

Burton Patton with Chadi Iskandar and alfanar executives
Burton Patton with Chadi Iskandar and alfanar executives

Delivered through alfanar Digital Solutions (ADS) and alfanar eDAS, the partnership covers industrial automation, smart-grid modernization, digital substations, and cybersecurity for critical infrastructure-integrating IIoT architectures aligned with Industry 4.0 standards, secure OT networking, grid cybersecurity, network segmentation, SCADA policy enforcement, and resilient substation automation.

Key Patton Technologies

  • ConnectIT CIT-SFP - a compact serial-to-IP platform that lets legacy RTUs, SCADA systems, protection relays, and Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs) integrate with modern Ethernet/IP networks without replacing installed assets
  • CopperLink CL-SFP - extends Ethernet connectivity over existing copper infrastructure to accelerate IP-based communications
  • FiberPlex SFX Data Diode SFP modules - hardware-enforced, unidirectional cybersecurity solutions that enable secure data transfer from operational systems to monitoring platforms while blocking unauthorized inbound access.

The agreement also gives alfanar access to Patton's Special Projects Group, contract development, engineering, and manufacturing services for customized initiatives that support the Kingdom's evolving electrical infrastructure needs.

"Saudi Arabia continues to make significant investments in modernizing its energy infrastructure and advancing its Vision 2030 objectives," said Burton Patton, Chief Revenue Officer of Patton LLC. "We are proud to cooperate with alfanar, contributing our products, IP competency, and engineering capabilities to support secure digital transformation across the Kingdom's energy sectors."

"This cooperation agreement brings together complementary capabilities essential to the future of intelligent energy systems," said Chadi Iskandar, Vice President, eDAS, alfanar. "Together, we will help customers accelerate deployment of smart-grid, automation, and digital substation architectures while maintaining the highest standards of security and reliability."

The announcement comes amid growing US-Saudi cooperation, including the recent US-Saudi 123 Agreement on Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation. While unrelated to nuclear technology, the partnership reflects the broader strength of bilateral commercial ties.

Together, Patton and alfanar will pursue opportunities that support next-generation utility infrastructure, intelligent substations, secure OT networking, and smart transmission and distribution initiatives that advance Saudi Vision 2030.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dede4748-4489-4eda-a789-080e02541a5c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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