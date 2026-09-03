Villa Espada Details a Member-Guest Green-Fee Rate for Golf Groups at Punta Espada in 2026-2027

A private estate on Fairway 5 of Punta Espada Golf Course, three minutes by cart from the first tee, is offering renters a member-guest discounted green fee and two complimentary golf carts for the 2026-2027 season.

CAP CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC / ACCESS Newswire / September 2, 2026 / Villa Espada, a privately owned estate on Fairway 5 of Punta Espada Golf Course in Cap Cana, has outlined the golf access and green-fee arrangement available to renters for the 2026-2027 season. The estate books directly at espadavilla.com and coordinates Punta Espada tee times for its guests through the villa.

Guests who rent Villa Espada book their Punta Espada tee times through the villa and receive the member-guest discounted rate, a reduced green fee available to renters through the villa's private arrangement with the course. It applies at Punta Espada only and saves about $200 per golfer, per round against published guest green fees. Over a four-round trip for a group of eight, that difference comes to roughly $6,400 in green fees alone. Each stay also includes two complimentary six-person golf carts, with up to two additional carts available at $75 per day.

Punta Espada is a Jack Nicklaus Signature course, par 72, that GolfWeek ranked No. 1 in the Caribbean and Mexico for eight consecutive years and that sits at No. 57 on Golf Digest's World's 100 Greatest for 2026-27. The course hosted the PGA Champions Tour's Cap Cana Championship from 2008 to 2010, with Fred Couples winning the 2010 event, and plays several holes along the Caribbean Sea, including a signature par-3 over the water. Villa Espada sits three minutes by golf cart from the first tee.

Cap Cana is completing a second Jack Nicklaus Signature course, Las Iguanas, whose clubhouse is about two minutes by cart from the villa. Its front nine is open now, with the full 18 holes expected to finish by the end of 2026 and an official opening in spring 2027; guests arrange access to the currently open holes at regular rates. About an hour west, the Pete Dye courses at Casa de Campo, including Teeth of the Dog, are also playable through the villa's access, giving a group several championship layouts from a single home base.

The estate is offered as a 6- or 8-bedroom rental at the guest's choice and is set up for golf groups. Convertible twin beds and privacy screens allow the eight-bedroom configuration to sleep up to 21 golfers on individual beds, or up to 16 guests as couples. Across more than 15,000 square feet, every stay includes a private chef, a butler and villa manager, daily housekeeping, and private airport transfers, with food and beverage billed at cost plus a 15% service charge, with no restaurant markup.

Nightly rates for the six-bedroom configuration start at $2,500 in the low season and $4,000 in peak season, which runs the December-to-April dry stretch that overlaps the northern-winter golf-trip window. Guests also receive complimentary access to the Eden Roc Beach Club (not available Christmas, New Year, and Easter; other dates subject to availability).

"For a golf group, the member-guest rate and the included carts are the difference between a trip that pencils out and one that doesn't," said Rob Bender, owner of Villa Espada. "You are three minutes from the first tee, you book your times through us, and the chef is cooking when you get back."

Villa Espada sits inside the gated Cap Cana community, about 15 to 20 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) gate - roughly 25 to 35 minutes door-to-door. Reservations and tee-time coordination are handled directly at espadavilla.com.

About Villa Espada

Villa Espada is a privately owned luxury villa in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic, located on Fairway 5 of Punta Espada Golf Course. The 15,000-plus-square-foot estate accommodates up to 22 guests in a 6- or 8-bedroom configuration and includes a private chef, butler, housekeeping, transportation, golf carts, a private in-house spa, two pools, and complimentary beach club access. The villa is bookable directly, without third-party commissions, at espadavilla.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Bender

Villa Espada Rental Agency

+1 (734) 755-6357

rob@espadavilla.com

https://www.espadavilla.com

SOURCE: Villa Espada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/villa-espada-details-a-member-guest-green-fee-rate-for-golf-groups-at-punta-espada-in-2026-2-1215920